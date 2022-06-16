Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2: Rebirth launches 2023 on PS5

Final Fantasy VII Remake's second chapter, Rebirth, will release on PS5 in Holiday 2023, Square Enix has announced.

Today was a big day for Final Fantasy VII fans. Square Enix revealed FF7R part 2 Rebirth, a new standalone chapter that features prequel and flashback sequences from the original Final Fantasy VII story arc. The trailer shows the days when Cloud and Sephiroth were allies in the ranks of SOLDIER. There's also flashbacks that include Zack, too.

Creative director Tetsuya Nomura comments that the dev team has been able to work much faster on Rebirth due to a streamlined process. Nomura and his team have actually started work on the third game.

Here's what key Final Fantasy VII devs like creative director Tetsuya Nomura, director Naoki Hamaguchi, and producer Yoshinori Kitase had to say about the game:

Creative director Tetsuya Nomura said:

"FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is being designed so that people can enjoy this game whether they know the original game or not. In fact, new players might even enjoy starting their FINAL FANTASY VII journey with FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH. Cloud and his friends embark on a new journey in this game, and I believe that the scenes that they witness after leaving Midgar will give players a fresh, new experience. I can't wait to share the intention behind naming the first title, "REMAKE," and the second title, "REBIRTH." In time, I hope to reveal what the third title will be called, and where this journey will ultimately lead. "The development of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH has been progressing rapidly since we adopted a new development structure. A title of this scale in which everything is interconnected even before production began is truly rare. In fact, some development has already begun on the third title. I myself have started on the development and am working towards the completion of the series. "We will work to deliver this title to fans with the same amount of enthusiasm from now until we reach the finish line. In the meantime, please enjoy the other 25th anniversary projects that further expand the world of FINAL FANTASY VII."

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Director Naoki Hamaguchi said:

"I am overjoyed that we are able to announce FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH and I feel a strong sense of duty to deliver the ultimate FINAL FANTASY VII experience to all the fans eagerly awaiting this game. "The development has already entered full production and the team is highly motivated in putting everything together on the project and working to create a finished game. The FINAL FANTASY VII remake project will be a three-part trilogy, but FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is much more than just one installment in the series. We are developing it with all of the passion and dedication needed to create an original game and plan to deliver the ultimate gameplay and world building experience. Trust me, it will be worth the wait!"

Yoshinori Kitase, FINAL FANTASY VII remake series Producer and FINAL FANTASY VII Director said: