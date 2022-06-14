All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Coinbase lays off 18% of its staff: recession, 'crypto winter' coming

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says there is a 'possible recession' and 'another crypto winter' for an 'extended period' coming.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 7:56 PM CDT
Coinbase is slicing and dicing 18% of its global workforce as its stock price, and the ground falling out from the price of Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies.

The cryptocurrency exchange staffs around 5000 people, meaning that Coinbase culling 18% of its workforce will result in around 1100 people losing their jobs in an already messy economic situation worldwide. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said: "We appear to be entering a recession after a 10+ year economic boom. A recession could lead to another crypto winter, and could last for an extended period".

"While it's hard to predict the economy or the markets, we always plan for the worst so we can operate the business through any environment. Our employee costs are too high to effectively manage this uncertain market. While we tried our best to get this just right, in this case it is now clear to me that we over-hired".

Coinbase shares have been a disaster, which is down 85% from their all-time high... 79% down this year alone. The company has reported a large drop in users during Q2 2022 and a 27% drop in revenue in the past year. Coinbase President and Chief Operating Officer Emilie Choi said that it was a "very difficult decision for Coinbase" but said that the economic factors going on now makes it the "most prudent thing to do right now".

The company acted fast in shafting its staff, where employees who found out they were unemployed had a notification from human resources -- CNBC reports that the memo was sent to personal emails, as Coinbase "cut off access to the company systems" -- nice work there, Coinbase, ya dicks.

Laid-off Coinbase ex-staffers can use a talent hub to get a new job somewhere in the industry, including Coinbase Ventures' portfolio companies. You'd think Coinbase would ask and re-position their staff to their portfolio companies as a not-so-dick-ish move, but whatever.... at least it's something.

Choi said that Coinbase is "doubling down" -- even when it's fired staff -- in areas including security and compliance. Choi added: "If there are any cuts to new product areas, it's going to be more around experimental venture areas that we're still very bullish on, but that we don't want to invest in in this part of the cycle. We will continue to invest in incredible innovative areas of crypto that we think are emerging over the longer term, but we're probably going to do those in a more measured way in this type of an environment".

NEWS SOURCES:cnbc.com, coinmarketcap.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

