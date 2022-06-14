All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Bitcoin tumbling HARD, all cryptos down: BTC was $30,000.. now $21,000

Bitcoin has tumbled from $30K down to $21K with crypto analysts warning BTC could drop down to $8K... fueling the nightmare.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 7:33 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Jun 14 2022 7:43 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm sure the day of June 13, 2022, will be a day that crypto investors, experts, traders, and everyone in between will mark as a day of reckoning for not just Bitcoin, but most cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin tumbling HARD, all cryptos down: BTC was $30,000.. now $21,000 02 | TweakTown.com

Bitcoin has tumbled down from its $29,000 support down to $23,000 to start the week -- dropping to $21,000 today -- meaning Bitcoin has dropped to its lowest level since December 2020. With BTC down to $23,000 it means that a huge $200 billion in market cap was wiped away, with Bitcoin sitting at $22,000 at the time of writing. There's now a "crypto winter"

It was only in November 2021 that Bitcoin breached a new all-time high price of over $68,000 but those days are over (for now) with Bitcoin dropping from its $29,000 support down into $21-$22,000 we're looking at a bigger plunge down 80% from its ATH to $14,000 or so. The headlines and panic will only get worse if that happens, more so than the end of days headlines, there are now.

Buy at Amazon

Bitcoin Commemorative Coin 24K

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3.99
$4.00$4.00$4.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2022 at 7:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.