All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Valheim is coming to Xbox consoles Spring 2023 with full cross-play

Massively popular indie sensation Valheim is coming to Xbox consoles in Spring 2023, will be included with Xbox Game Pass.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 12:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valheim, one of the most popular indie games of all time, is coming to Xbox consoles.

Valheim will release on Xbox consoles in Spring 2023 and will be included in Xbox Game Pass. The news was announced during the Xbox extended showcase and the developers at Iron Gate also confirm full cross-play support between Xbox and Steam players. There's no word on cross-progression though but that could be implemented later. The Norse crafting sensation is also coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this Fall.

Valheim remains one of Embracer Group's most popular franchises with over 10 million copies sold in a year's time. The game did so well that it helped spike publisher Coffee Stain's earnings by 700% at launch.

Valheim is coming to Microsoft Store and Xbox! It will be available with PC Game Pass in fall 2022, and with Xbox Game Pass in early 2023. There will be full crossplay support between Xbox, Microsoft and Steam.

Valheim is made by developer Iron Gate, published by Coffee Stain Publishing. Porting for Microsoft Store and Xbox has been made by developers Piktiv and Fishlabs.

Valheim is coming to Xbox consoles Spring 2023 with full cross-play 1 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$29.99
$29.99$41.97$39.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/14/2022 at 12:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.