Valheim is coming to Xbox consoles Spring 2023 with full cross-play

Massively popular indie sensation Valheim is coming to Xbox consoles in Spring 2023, will be included with Xbox Game Pass.

Valheim will release on Xbox consoles in Spring 2023 and will be included in Xbox Game Pass. The news was announced during the Xbox extended showcase and the developers at Iron Gate also confirm full cross-play support between Xbox and Steam players. There's no word on cross-progression though but that could be implemented later. The Norse crafting sensation is also coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC this Fall.

Valheim remains one of Embracer Group's most popular franchises with over 10 million copies sold in a year's time. The game did so well that it helped spike publisher Coffee Stain's earnings by 700% at launch.