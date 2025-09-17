Viking survival indie Valheim hits PS5 in 2026, Iron Gate focused on Deep North and 1.0 launch

TL;DR: Valheim will launch in early access on PlayStation 5 in 2026, featuring full cross-play with Xbox and PC. Developed by Iron Gate and ported by Piktiv, the Viking-themed survival game continues expanding with the Deep North biome and official 1.0 update, aiming to reach a broader player base.

Valheim is coming to PlayStation 5's early access in 2026, Swedish indie game studio Iron Gate has announced.

The PS5 version of Valheim's beta testing version will launch sometime next year, complete with cross-play with Xbox and PC. The Viking-themed survival game launched in early access on Steam in 2021, then on Xbox in 2023--by that year's end, Valheim had sold over 12 million copies on just those two platforms. Expanding the game with a PlayStation release could boost sales and overall players, as noted by Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist:

"We're thrilled for Valheim to soon reach even more players with the upcoming launch on PlayStation Bringing both new and longtime players to a new platform allows even more people to explore the world we've worked so hard to build, and we can't wait to hear their stories as they're able to dive into their Viking adventures."

In a separate news announcement, Iron Gate says that another Swedish studio named Piktiv actually made the PS5 version of Valheim. The studio is fully committed to Valheim's official 1.0 update and the massive Deep North biome, a substantial new and final area to the game.

"Valheim will be arriving to PlayStation5 in 2026, and will of course have full crossplay with all the other platforms so that you can always play with your friends! We have also once again had the splendid help of Piktiv, who are working on the PlayStation port for us so that we can continue to focus on developing the Deep North and 1.0," the studio explains.

Coffee Stain Publishing remains under Embracer Group, but will be spun off as a separate company sometime this year.