One of the most popular games is coming to Xbox with rewards for Game Pass subscribers

Free-to-play Chinese juggernaut Genshin Impact is finally coming to Xbox after 4 years of success on the market, and Game Pass subscribers will get extras.

Genshin Impact, one of the most popular free-to-play games on the market today, is finally coming to Xbox.

miHoYo's highly profitable live service game Genshin Impact is making its way to Xbox platforms this November, Microsoft announced at Gamescom 2024. The F2P sensation will cross over to Xbox Series X/S consoles, complete with cloud streaming availability across consoles, PC, and mobile, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get some extra bonuses and rewards along the way.

"I was especially excited to announce that Genshin Impact is coming to Xbox. There's some pretty cool Game Pass rewards that are going to be part of that, there's going to be full cross-progression, and it's also going to be on cloud," Xbox president Sarah Bond said during an interview at Gamescom.

"That one was a real highlight for me because I know so many fans are excited to enjoy that on the Xbox."

The game has become a success on Sony's PlayStation and is one of the top live service games on the platform, and is among the top 10 best-earning franchises on PlayStation. The same may happen for Xbox and help boost Microsoft's total gaming revenues.

Genshin Impact will be available on Xbox Series X/S consoles on November 20, 2024. It will be available in free-to-play format or as a $10 bundle that includes in-game currency and bonuses:

Genshin Impact - Xbox Pre-Order Bundle