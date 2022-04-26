All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Viking sensation Valheim is one of the best-selling indies of all time

Valheim is a huge success with sales figures that rival AAA games, is now officially one of the best-selling indies of all time.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 12:45 PM CDT
Valheim is officially one of the most successful indie games ever released.

Iron Gate's Nordic survival sensation Valheim has sold over 10 million copies in little over a year, new data shows. This is a nice 2 million bump in sales from August 2021's figures, which pinpointed 8 million sales.

The milestone puts Valheim firmly in the top echelon of indie games like Stardew Valley (15 million), Rust (12.4 million), and Fall Guys (11 million). Valheim is even hitting AAA numbers, beating out big games like Final Fantasy XV (8.9 million) and brushing shoulders with Resident Evil 7 (10.6 million).

Valheim was actually a big success at launch. The game spiked parent label Coffee Stain's revenues by nearly 700% to roughly $80 million. In fact, Coffee Stain made up 40% of Embracer Group's entire Q1 revenues thanks to Valheim's incredible performance.

The game was also one of Steam's top-earning games in 2021 and was designated in the platinum rank of sales.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

