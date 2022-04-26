Viking sensation Valheim is one of the best-selling indies of all time

Valheim is a huge success with sales figures that rival AAA games, is now officially one of the best-selling indies of all time.

Iron Gate's Nordic survival sensation Valheim has sold over 10 million copies in little over a year, new data shows. This is a nice 2 million bump in sales from August 2021's figures, which pinpointed 8 million sales.

The milestone puts Valheim firmly in the top echelon of indie games like Stardew Valley (15 million), Rust (12.4 million), and Fall Guys (11 million). Valheim is even hitting AAA numbers, beating out big games like Final Fantasy XV (8.9 million) and brushing shoulders with Resident Evil 7 (10.6 million).

Valheim was actually a big success at launch. The game spiked parent label Coffee Stain's revenues by nearly 700% to roughly $80 million. In fact, Coffee Stain made up 40% of Embracer Group's entire Q1 revenues thanks to Valheim's incredible performance.

The game was also one of Steam's top-earning games in 2021 and was designated in the platinum rank of sales.