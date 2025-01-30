All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox exclusive coming to PlayStation 5 and it may not be the last

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox game to break exclusivity and come to PlayStation 5, and from the sound of it, Forza won't be the last game to do so.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox exclusive coming to PlayStation 5 and it may not be the last
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft is expanding Xbox game availability to all platforms, including PlayStation and Nintendo, to boost sales and profit margins. Forza Horizon 5 will launch on PS5 in Spring 2025 with full content parity. This strategy aligns with Microsoft's focus on high-margin businesses like digital sales and subscriptions.

Microsoft has made one point very clear to fans: once-exclusive Xbox games are coming to all platforms, including competitors like PlayStation and Nintendo.

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox exclusive coming to PlayStation 5 and it may not be the last 52
2

Today Xbox announced that Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5 this spring, complete with cross-play with PC and Xbox. Once a shining star in console game exclusivity, the Forza franchise's cross-over to PS5 is the latest development in Microsoft's current plan to maximize game sales. Right now the Xbox division is under pressure to deliver specific margins following the $75.4 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard King, and this has led Xbox to target what it calls high-margin businesses, which include digital game sales, subscriptions, and microtransactions.

The plan is working, too. Microsoft's latest Q2FY25 financials indicate that improved profit margins at Xbox helped boost total More Personal Computing segment earnings. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella further underlined the games division's current cross-platform, exclusive-shy business model that had been previously discussed by Xbox's Phil Spencer on numerous occasions.

What's most interesting is that Forza Horizon 5 isn't just breaking exclusivity in terms of the game itself, but the in-game content will also be platform-agnostic. The PS5 version will have full content parity with the Xbox version.

"With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico's beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5," reads the announcement post on the Forza website.

"The PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5, developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, will have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game. Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase."

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 in Spring 2025.

  • Pentiment (2/22/2024, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
  • HiFi Rush (3/18/2024, PS5)
  • Grounded (4/16/2024, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
  • Sea of Thieves (4/30/2024, PS5)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (coming to PS5 Spring 2025)
  • Forza Horizon 5 (coming to PS5 Spring 2025)
Photo of the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows Digital Code
Best Deals: Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition - Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows Digital Code
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$74.99 USD
- -
Buy
$74.99 USD
- -
Buy
$74.99 USD
- -
Buy
$74.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/30/2025 at 6:19 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:forza.net

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles