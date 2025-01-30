Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox exclusive coming to PlayStation 5 and it may not be the last

Forza Horizon 5 is the latest Xbox game to break exclusivity and come to PlayStation 5, and from the sound of it, Forza won't be the last game to do so.

TL;DR: Microsoft is expanding Xbox game availability to all platforms, including PlayStation and Nintendo, to boost sales and profit margins. Forza Horizon 5 will launch on PS5 in Spring 2025 with full content parity. This strategy aligns with Microsoft's focus on high-margin businesses like digital sales and subscriptions. Microsoft is expanding Xbox game availability to all platforms, including PlayStation and Nintendo, to boost sales and profit margins. Forza Horizon 5 will launch on PS5 in Spring 2025 with full content parity. This strategy aligns with Microsoft's focus on high-margin businesses like digital sales and subscriptions.

Microsoft has made one point very clear to fans: once-exclusive Xbox games are coming to all platforms, including competitors like PlayStation and Nintendo.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today Xbox announced that Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PlayStation 5 this spring, complete with cross-play with PC and Xbox. Once a shining star in console game exclusivity, the Forza franchise's cross-over to PS5 is the latest development in Microsoft's current plan to maximize game sales. Right now the Xbox division is under pressure to deliver specific margins following the $75.4 billion buyout of Activision Blizzard King, and this has led Xbox to target what it calls high-margin businesses, which include digital game sales, subscriptions, and microtransactions.

Popular Popular Now: Grand Theft Auto 6 release date leaked by store, source was PlayStation

The plan is working, too. Microsoft's latest Q2FY25 financials indicate that improved profit margins at Xbox helped boost total More Personal Computing segment earnings. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella further underlined the games division's current cross-platform, exclusive-shy business model that had been previously discussed by Xbox's Phil Spencer on numerous occasions.

What's most interesting is that Forza Horizon 5 isn't just breaking exclusivity in terms of the game itself, but the in-game content will also be platform-agnostic. The PS5 version will have full content parity with the Xbox version.

"With nearly 900 cars available in the game, over 40 thematic game updates, two expansions, and so much more content, our team is excited to announce that this spring, PlayStation 5 players will be able to explore Mexico's beautiful roads and experience the Horizon Festival for the first time as we are officially launching Forza Horizon 5 on PS5," reads the announcement post on the Forza website.

"The PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5, developed by Panic Button in partnership with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games, will have the same content as the Xbox and PC releases of the game. Previously released Car Packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will also be available for purchase."

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5 in Spring 2025.