Ubisoft teases new Assassin's Creed game reveal for September

Ubisoft confirms it will reveal the 'future of Assassin's Creed' in September, may announce Rift or Assassin's Creed Infinity.

Published Tue, Jun 14 2022 11:33 AM CDT
Ubisoft says it will reveal the "future of Assassin's Creed" this September, possibly with the announcement of the next game.

It looks like Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed game will be announced in September 2022, making for odd timing for a reveal of this caliber. Ubisoft skipped its typical summer showcase this year (likely due to COVID-19 disrupting development cycles) and is splitting Assassin's Creed into its own showcase.

Right now Ubisoft is reportedly working on two Assassin's Creed projects. One is codenamed Rift, and is a smaller-scale project starring Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Rift is expected not to be a grand, open-world experience, but more of a slice of the typical content offered in AC games.

The other is Assassin's Creed Infinity, which may be a live service platform that delivers multiple playable characters across various timelines.

"Infinity will not be a free-to-play. This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be a very innovative game but it will have what players already love in other Assassin's Creed games right from the start," Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a recent Q2'22 earnings call.

"It's going to be a huge game, but with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we've published in the past."

"For this important product we're happy to have among the best talents among the Quebec and Montreal studios joining forces for that great game, but it's still at the early stage of development so we can't say anything more.

