Netflix to flood subscribers with 50 mobile games in 2022
Netflix is bring its all-you-can eat content buffet strategy to games and will offer 50 mobile games to subscribers through 2022.
Netflix Geeked Week delivered a glut of gaming news. The streamer is producing a smorgasbord of game adaptations including new shows based on Tekken, Dragon Age, and Castlevania. Actual video games are coming in a huge fusillade drop. Netflix has teamed up with a ton of indie game developers and has announced 18 new games coming free to subscribers, including Raji: An Ancient Evil, Spirit Farer, Kentucky Route Zero, and Oxenfree--among many others.
The streamer has confirmed that Netflix subscribers will never have to pay extra for mobile titles, and the games will not feature any kind of in-game purchases or monetization. Netflix plans to roll out games selection to other platforms including PC, TVs, and consoles in the future.
Here's a list of the games announced during Netflix Geeked Week. For more information on the games, click here.
- Shadow and Bone: Destinies
- Too Hot to Handle
- La Casa De Papel
- The Queen's Gambit Chess
- Lucky Luna
- Desta: The Memories Between
- Reigns: The Three Kingdoms
- Terra Nil
- Poinpy
- Wild Things: Animal Adventures
- Raji: An Ancient Evil
- Spiritfarer
- Hello Kitty Happiness Parade
- Immortality
- Before Your Eyes
- Nailed It Baking Bash
- Oxenfree
- Kentucky Route Zero
