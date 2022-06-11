All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Netflix to flood subscribers with 50 mobile games in 2022

Netflix is bring its all-you-can eat content buffet strategy to games and will offer 50 mobile games to subscribers through 2022.

Published Sat, Jun 11 2022 2:15 PM CDT
Netflix takes its "go big or go home" strategy to video games and will have 50 mobile games ready for subscribers through 2022.

Netflix Geeked Week delivered a glut of gaming news. The streamer is producing a smorgasbord of game adaptations including new shows based on Tekken, Dragon Age, and Castlevania. Actual video games are coming in a huge fusillade drop. Netflix has teamed up with a ton of indie game developers and has announced 18 new games coming free to subscribers, including Raji: An Ancient Evil, Spirit Farer, Kentucky Route Zero, and Oxenfree--among many others.

The streamer has confirmed that Netflix subscribers will never have to pay extra for mobile titles, and the games will not feature any kind of in-game purchases or monetization. Netflix plans to roll out games selection to other platforms including PC, TVs, and consoles in the future.

Here's a list of the games announced during Netflix Geeked Week. For more information on the games, click here.

  1. Shadow and Bone: Destinies
  2. Too Hot to Handle
  3. La Casa De Papel
  4. The Queen's Gambit Chess
  5. Lucky Luna
  6. Desta: The Memories Between
  7. Reigns: The Three Kingdoms
  8. Terra Nil
  9. Poinpy
  10. Wild Things: Animal Adventures
  11. Raji: An Ancient Evil
  12. Spiritfarer
  13. Hello Kitty Happiness Parade
  14. Immortality
  15. Before Your Eyes
  16. Nailed It Baking Bash
  17. Oxenfree
  18. Kentucky Route Zero
NEWS SOURCE:about.netflix.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

