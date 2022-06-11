Netflix to flood subscribers with 50 mobile games in 2022

Netflix is bring its all-you-can eat content buffet strategy to games and will offer 50 mobile games to subscribers through 2022.

Netflix Geeked Week delivered a glut of gaming news. The streamer is producing a smorgasbord of game adaptations including new shows based on Tekken, Dragon Age, and Castlevania. Actual video games are coming in a huge fusillade drop. Netflix has teamed up with a ton of indie game developers and has announced 18 new games coming free to subscribers, including Raji: An Ancient Evil, Spirit Farer, Kentucky Route Zero, and Oxenfree--among many others.

The streamer has confirmed that Netflix subscribers will never have to pay extra for mobile titles, and the games will not feature any kind of in-game purchases or monetization. Netflix plans to roll out games selection to other platforms including PC, TVs, and consoles in the future.

Here's a list of the games announced during Netflix Geeked Week. For more information on the games, click here.