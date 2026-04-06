New Netflix Playground app offers kid-friendly games without extra purchases or ads

Netflix expands big into kids entertainment with Netflix Playground, a new app that offers family-friendly games and activities with no extra fees.

TL;DR: Netflix has launched Netflix Playground, a standalone app offering ad-free, no-purchase games for kids under eight, featuring popular characters like Peppa Pig, Sesame Street, and Dr. Seuss.

Netflix's recent price hike is starting to make sense now: The company today announced Netflix Playground, a new standalone app that offers games for kids.

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Netflix Playground is a new app centered around kid-friendly experiences, bringing eight playable games based on popular kid shows and properties. The wholesome lineup includes games based on Dr. Seuss, Peppa Pig, and Sesame Street.

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All of the games hosted on Netflix Playground are completely ad-free and don't require any extra purchases--there are no microtransactions or value-added content. This makes it similar to Netflix's principal video games strategy, which allows subscribers to download select premium mobile games to play for a set period.

"Netflix Playground is your destination for an ever-growing library of instantly playable games for kids aged 8 and younger, available exclusively to Netflix members," the company announced in a press release.

"The mobile app is full of enriching experiences designed to spark creativity, laughter, and fun with your kids' favorite characters - all ad-free with no in-app purchases or extra costs.

"Netflix Playground keeps our growing catalog of games in one place, giving you more peace of mind and your kids more enjoyable time to play."

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Netflix Playground is now available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. A widespread global release is set for April 28, 2026.

Check below for a list of games that are currently included in the Netflix Playground app. This slate is set to grow over time.