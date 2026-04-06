New Netflix Playground app offers kid-friendly games without extra purchases or ads

Netflix's recent price hike is starting to make sense now: The company today announced Netflix Playground, a new standalone app that offers games for kids.
Netflix Playground is a new app centered around kid-friendly experiences, bringing eight playable games based on popular kid shows and properties. The wholesome lineup includes games based on Dr. Seuss, Peppa Pig, and Sesame Street.
All of the games hosted on Netflix Playground are completely ad-free and don't require any extra purchases--there are no microtransactions or value-added content. This makes it similar to Netflix's principal video games strategy, which allows subscribers to download select premium mobile games to play for a set period.
"Netflix Playground is your destination for an ever-growing library of instantly playable games for kids aged 8 and younger, available exclusively to Netflix members," the company announced in a press release.
"The mobile app is full of enriching experiences designed to spark creativity, laughter, and fun with your kids' favorite characters - all ad-free with no in-app purchases or extra costs.
"Netflix Playground keeps our growing catalog of games in one place, giving you more peace of mind and your kids more enjoyable time to play."
Netflix Playground is now available in the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. A widespread global release is set for April 28, 2026.
Check below for a list of games that are currently included in the Netflix Playground app. This slate is set to grow over time.
- Playtime With Peppa Pig -Jump into Peppa's world with a collection of playful activities. Care for guinea pigs, drive the bus, make a smoothie and more.
- Sesame Street - Hang out with Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Oscar and more beloved puppet pals. Practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots.
- Dr. Seuss's Horton! -Explore vibrant jungle environments that encourage creativity through cause-and-effect play with Horton and friends. Try skateboarding and basketball, too!
- Storybots - Have fun with these curious and inquisitive critters through colorful sticker book scenes, jigsaw puzzles and more activities.
- Dr. Seuss's The Sneetches -Join Stella Sneetch on interactive adventures through her world, choose shapes to develop pattern recognition and build a one-of-a-kind car.
- Bad Dinosaurs - Pick a tiny tyrannosaurus to run on a race track, or jam out with a turntable, keyboard and sound effects to make a fart-filled new song.
- Dr. Seuss's Red Fish, Blue Fish - Tap and drag to reveal delightful surprises in the fishes' living room and kitchen play zones, or soar through the air in a hot air balloon.
- Let's Color - Unleash your creativity with coloring pages featuring your favorite characters.