Savvy Gaming Group could get a seat on Embracer's board of directors

Savvy Gaming Group's $1 billion investment could earn it a seat on Embracer Group's board of directors, provided shareholders agree.

Saudi Arabia's $100 billion Public Investment Fund recently bought $1 billion worth of Embracer Group shares. The games company recognizes the PIF, which is run by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, as a long-term investor into its business.

In a lengthy email, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors defends the company's decision to "accept investment from a non-Democratic country" and that he believes Savvy Gaming Group will "genuinely support the global ecosystem for our industry."

The email also states that Wingefors would welcome Savvy Gaming Group's CEO Brian Ward onto Embracer Group's board of directors--pending shareholder approval. Ward has tremendous experience in the games industry and has been part of Microsoft's games division, Activision, and Electronic Arts.

"Questions have been asked about a potential board seat. Ultimately this is a question for shareholders. However, I think it would be relevant to share my view. Brian has a deep industry knowledge that is valuable to Embracer, and I would be supportive if he personally would like to contribute to the board at a later date as long as he is committed to the time needed," Wingefors said in the email.