Report: EA may go private in $50 billion deal

TL;DR: Electronic Arts may be taken private in a $50 billion buyout led by private equity firms and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. EA's strong portfolio, including billion-dollar EA Sports franchises and $7.4 billion fiscal 2025 revenue, makes it a prime target for major gaming industry investments.

Electronic Arts could soon be taken over by a consortium of private equity firms.

EA could soon be taken private in a deal worth $50 billion, sources tell The Wall Street Journal, with investors on the deal including Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, firm Silver Lake, and Jared Kushner's investment group Affinity Partners. The popular video games publisher is currently trading at $193 a share with a market capitalization of $48 billion.

Electronic Arts is among the leading video game companies on the planet, with a plethora of best-selling franchises. The EA Sports label is among the best-earning entertainment properties with consistent billion-dollar annual revenues, helping EA make a record-breaking $7.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

In 2023, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund held nearly 25 million shares of EA stock, worth $3.1 billion. The Saudi government is spending big on gaming; in 2022, the PIF was to spend $13 billion on a major gaming acquisition, hinting at a total spending pool.

The PIF-backed Savvy Games Group purchased Scopely for $4.9 billion, and then announced plans to make more major investments soon after.

Making a bid for Electronic Arts certainly qualifies. The publisher's games have sold tens of millions of copies across decades and multiple console generations, and its lucrative live service infrastructure is the envy of its peers.

Electronic Arts has not commented on the reports. The company will hold its Q2 2026 earnings presentation on October 28, 2025, and we may receive official comment before the event takes place.