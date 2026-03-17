Saudis buy even more Capcom stock, this time via a second company

Another Saudi investment firm that's owned by Saudi Arabia's crown prince just purchased $600 million worth of Capcom stock, adding to its stockpile.

TL;DR: Saudi Arabia has invested over $1 billion in Capcom, holding nearly 10% through EGDC and Savvy Games Group. The country is expanding its gaming portfolio with major stakes in Nintendo, Take-Two, and acquisitions like Scopely, while leading a $55 billion EA buyout and pursuing a $6 billion Moonton deal.

Saudi Arabia now has over $1 billion of Capcom stock, adding to its expanding pool of billion-dollar gaming investments.

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With all of its myriad gaming investments, Saudi Arabia might be considered the next Tencent. Through various companies like the Savvy Games Group, the country has made several multi-billion dollar stakes in some of the biggest games companies on the planet, including Nintendo, Grand Theft Auto parent Take-Two Interactive, and even Capcom.

These investments are steadily growing. It's now been revealed that Saudi investment firm EGDC has bought 5% more of Capcom stock, worth around $600 million. The Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) is owned by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia's other 5% stake in Capcom is under the Savvy Games Group, bringing the country's total investment in Capcom to around ~10%. Based on current exchange rates, this represents a stake worth about $1.2 billion.

The country has also been making big acquisitions. Under its Savvy Games Group banner, Saudi Arabia has bought big names like Scopely, the team behind Monopoly Go, a mobile game that hit $6 billion in revenue faster than any other mobile game in history.

Saudi Arabia is also leading the charge in the massive $55 billion take-private deal with EA, which will see Electronic Arts being made a private, closed company after decades of public business. It's been revealed that around 93% of the funding for this deal comes from Saudi Arabia.

Savvy Games Group is also eyeing an acquisition of Moonton, the gaming branch of ByteDance, in a deal worth over $6 billion.

If the EA and Moonton deals go through, Savvy Games Group will have made 3 of the top 10 biggest gaming acquisitions of all time.