Saudis buy even more Capcom stock, this time via a second company

Saudi Arabia now has over $1 billion of Capcom stock, adding to its expanding pool of billion-dollar gaming investments.
With all of its myriad gaming investments, Saudi Arabia might be considered the next Tencent. Through various companies like the Savvy Games Group, the country has made several multi-billion dollar stakes in some of the biggest games companies on the planet, including Nintendo, Grand Theft Auto parent Take-Two Interactive, and even Capcom.
These investments are steadily growing. It's now been revealed that Saudi investment firm EGDC has bought 5% more of Capcom stock, worth around $600 million. The Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) is owned by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Arabia's other 5% stake in Capcom is under the Savvy Games Group, bringing the country's total investment in Capcom to around ~10%. Based on current exchange rates, this represents a stake worth about $1.2 billion.
The country has also been making big acquisitions. Under its Savvy Games Group banner, Saudi Arabia has bought big names like Scopely, the team behind Monopoly Go, a mobile game that hit $6 billion in revenue faster than any other mobile game in history.
Saudi Arabia is also leading the charge in the massive $55 billion take-private deal with EA, which will see Electronic Arts being made a private, closed company after decades of public business. It's been revealed that around 93% of the funding for this deal comes from Saudi Arabia.
Savvy Games Group is also eyeing an acquisition of Moonton, the gaming branch of ByteDance, in a deal worth over $6 billion.
If the EA and Moonton deals go through, Savvy Games Group will have made 3 of the top 10 biggest gaming acquisitions of all time.