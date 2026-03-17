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Saudis buy even more Capcom stock, this time via a second company

Another Saudi investment firm that's owned by Saudi Arabia's crown prince just purchased $600 million worth of Capcom stock, adding to its stockpile.

Saudis buy even more Capcom stock, this time via a second company
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Senior Gaming Editor
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1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Saudi Arabia has invested over $1 billion in Capcom, holding nearly 10% through EGDC and Savvy Games Group. The country is expanding its gaming portfolio with major stakes in Nintendo, Take-Two, and acquisitions like Scopely, while leading a $55 billion EA buyout and pursuing a $6 billion Moonton deal.

Saudi Arabia now has over $1 billion of Capcom stock, adding to its expanding pool of billion-dollar gaming investments.

Saudis buy even more Capcom stock, this time via a second company 800
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With all of its myriad gaming investments, Saudi Arabia might be considered the next Tencent. Through various companies like the Savvy Games Group, the country has made several multi-billion dollar stakes in some of the biggest games companies on the planet, including Nintendo, Grand Theft Auto parent Take-Two Interactive, and even Capcom.

These investments are steadily growing. It's now been revealed that Saudi investment firm EGDC has bought 5% more of Capcom stock, worth around $600 million. The Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) is owned by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia's other 5% stake in Capcom is under the Savvy Games Group, bringing the country's total investment in Capcom to around ~10%. Based on current exchange rates, this represents a stake worth about $1.2 billion.

The country has also been making big acquisitions. Under its Savvy Games Group banner, Saudi Arabia has bought big names like Scopely, the team behind Monopoly Go, a mobile game that hit $6 billion in revenue faster than any other mobile game in history.

Saudi Arabia is also leading the charge in the massive $55 billion take-private deal with EA, which will see Electronic Arts being made a private, closed company after decades of public business. It's been revealed that around 93% of the funding for this deal comes from Saudi Arabia.

Savvy Games Group is also eyeing an acquisition of Moonton, the gaming branch of ByteDance, in a deal worth over $6 billion.

If the EA and Moonton deals go through, Savvy Games Group will have made 3 of the top 10 biggest gaming acquisitions of all time.

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News Sources:gamebiz.jp and automaton-media.com

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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