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Saudi Arabia ups stake in Capcom, now owns $670 million worth of stock or 6% of shares

EGDC, a group that acts as an investment vehicle for Saudi Arabia prince Mohammed bin Salman's MiSK organization, has upped its stake in Capcom to 6%.

Saudi Arabia ups stake in Capcom, now owns $670 million worth of stock or 6% of shares
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Saudi Arabia's Electronic Gaming Development Company increased its stake in Capcom to 6.04%, holding over 32 million shares valued at $673 million. Backed by the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia has expanded its gaming investments, including major acquisitions like Scopely, Moonton, and a controlling stake in Electronic Arts.

Saudi Arabia grows its stake in one of gaming's oldest companies--Japanese entertainment giant Capcom.

Saudi Arabia ups stake in Capcom, now owns $670 million worth of stock or 6% of shares 334
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As per new filings on Japan's EDINET financial platform, Saudi-owned and -operated group Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) has upped its stake in Capcom, from 5.03% to 6.04%.

The filings show that the EGDC currently has over 32 million shares in Capcom (32,186,900 to be exact). This treasure trove is worth an estimated 107.5 billion yen, or $673 million. At the time of writing, Capcom has over 533 million outstanding shares (533,011,246).

Saudi Arabia has been increasing its foothold in gaming for half a decade now, utilizing multiple divisions, companies, and organizations to facilitate its multi-billion-dollar stake in gaming.

Through the Savvy Games Group, the country's PIF has funded multiple high-level acquisitions, including the buyout of Scopely, who developed Monopoly Go, a mobile game that achieved $6 billion revenue faster than any other smartphone game in history.

Savvy also purchased Moonton for $6 billion--this was the gaming unit of TikTok creator ByteDance.

Saudi Arabia is also principally-funding the $55 billion take-private buyout of Electronic Arts, which will see the previously publicly-traded company go private after decades of transforming the video games landscape. It's estimated that Saudi Arabia will have 93% of stake and claim in EA following the deal.

The Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) is an investment vehicle of Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (MiSK), a non-profit organization established in 2011. The EGDC and MiSK are closely linked to and backed by the country's lucrative Public Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund aimed at investing in the future of Saudi Arabia.

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News Source:disclosure2.edinet-fsa.go.jp

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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