Flashback 2 gameplay teased, iconic sequel drops in winter 2022

Flashback 2 drops later this year, 30 years after the original Flashback -- a cult classic action-adventure game from the 90s.

Published Mon, Jun 13 2022 8:18 PM CDT
One of my favorite games of all time would have to be Flashback, a game that is -- 30 years later -- getting a sequel. Flashback 2 now has a release window, where it will hit the PC and consoles later this year.

Details are scant on Flashback 2, but we do know that publisher Microids has announced Flashback 2 is currently in production and the release is later this year on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. The portable Nintendo Switch will enjoy some on-the-go Flashback 2 sometime in 2023.

What we do know about the game is that it will feature puzzles and action, just as the original did -- with familiar locations including Neo Washington, through to a jungle -- with new locations for players like a mysterious space station, and Neo Toyko. Flashback 2 enjoyed a slick gameplay teaser during the recent Summer Games Fest, where we get to see platforming, climbing, and more.

Read more: Legendary "Flashback" creator announces PS3 exclusive, "Amy"

It gives me chills just to know there's a Flashback 2 in development, where I truly don't want to have my hopes crushed as they have been for many games like this. I do have more faith in it given that the director of the original Flashback, Paul Cuisset, is involved with Flashback 2.

Microids tweeted on May 5, 2021: "Flashback 2 is in production and will launch in 2022 on consoles and PC. Stay tuned for more information".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

