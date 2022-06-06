All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk asks about Jeffrey Epstein + Ghislaine Maxwell client list

Elon Musk has Twitter by the (blue) balls, could cancel acquisition

Elon Musk says Twitter is 'actively resisting and thwarting his information rights' under the merger agreement, could pull out.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 9:31 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elon Musk has made his acquisition of Twitter very public since day one, and now it continues: the SpaceX and Tesla CEO is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy the second-largest social networking site in the world.

Elon Musk has Twitter by the (blue) balls, could cancel acquisition 13 | TweakTown.com

Why? Because Twitter is refusing to give Elon any of the information on their spam bot accounts, and we all know why... especially Elon. In the SEC filing, Musk says that Twitter has refused to provide the necessary data for him to work out how many spam or fake accounts the social networking giant has.

"Based on Twitter's behavior to date, and the company's latest correspondence, in particular, Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company's corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement. This is a clear material breach of Twitter's obligations under the merger agreement".

"Prior to entry into the merger agreement, Mr. Musk did not ask to enter into a confidentiality agreement or seek from Twitter any non-public info regarding Twitter".

"We are in receipt of correspondence sent on Twitter's behalf dated June 1, 2022, responding to Mr. Musk's request for the data and information described in my letters dated May 25, 2022, and May 31, 2022"

"Mr. Musk does not agree with the characterizations in Twitter's June 1 letter. Twitter has, in fact, refused to provide the information that Mr. Musk has repeatedly requested since May 9, 2022, to facilitate his evaluation of spam and fake accounts on the company's platform. Twitter's latest offer to simply provide additional details regarding the company's own testing methodologies, whether through written materials or verbal explanations, is tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk's data requests".

Buy at Amazon

Mr. Robot: The Complete Series [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$58.99
$58.99$58.99$52.96
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2022 at 9:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:sec.gov

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.