All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Elon Musk asks about Jeffrey Epstein + Ghislaine Maxwell client list

World's most popular NFT brand hacked, hundreds of thousands stolen

Hackers managed to infiltrate the world's most popular NFT brand and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars through Discord.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jun 6 2022 5:04 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The Bored Ape Yacht Club recently announced that it has fallen for a hack that has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of NFTs being stolen.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) took to its Twitter account to announce that its Discord servers suffered from an exploit that Fortune reports were a phishing attack. Hackers reportedly got a hold of Boris Vagner's Discord account, who is the community manager for Yuga Labs, the developers behind projects such as Bored Ape Yacht Club. The hackers used Vagner's account and posted links into the official BAYC Discord channel and the metaverse project called Otherside.

Yuga Labs confirmed that the hack occurred and that approximately 200 ETH worth of NFTs were stolen. One Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT and two Mutant Ape tokens. Notably, this isn't the first time Yuga Labs has been hacked, and expensive NFTs have been stolen. Only in April this year, the Bored Ape Yacht Club Twitter account announced that the BAYC Instagram account had been hacked. Hackers used a phishing scam to steal 91 NFTs worth approximately $2.8 million.

Read more: Hacker steals millions through Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram account

World's most popular NFT brand hacked, hundreds of thousands stolen 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$79.95
$79.95$79.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/6/2022 at 4:56 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, techcrunch.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.