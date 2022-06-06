AORUS Model S 12th Mini Gaming PC: Xbox Series X lookalike PC

The new AORUS Model S 12th Mini PC packs up to: Intel Alder Lake CPU + GeForce RTX 3070 + DDR5 RAM + NVMe M.2 Gen 4 SSD, and more.

GIGABYTE has just announced its new, and updated AORUS Model S 12th Gaming Mini PC, with some impressive components crammed into a sleek-looking, console-sized gaming PC. Check it out:

NZXT changed things up with their H1 Mini-ITX case, looking like Microsoft's current-gen Xbox Series X console, and now AORUS is here with their refreshed Model S 12th Gaming Mini PC. GIGABYTE lets you configure the new Model S gaming PC with up to an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU, the highest-end the Model S takes is the Core i7-12700K processor.

The new AORUS Model S has up to the Intel Core i7-12700K processor in a desktop LGA 1700 socket, with a flagship Z690 motherboard that's cooled with GIGABYTE's in-house custom cooling system. Joining the CPU is up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory, a 2TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 750W 80 PLUS Gold PSU.

As for the custom cooling solution, GIGABYTE is using a vertical flow-through cooler that takes care of the CPU + GPU by attaching them to a large central heat sink, which packs a copper baseplate, and multiple heat pipes that connect to the chips. At the bottom of the AORUS Model S gaming PC is a fan, as well as on top of the heat sink for "hyper-efficient vertical airflow".

The fan on the bottom will suck cool air in from the bottom, up through the large heat sink array, and out of the top -- all with below 40dB of noise, so it's not going to keep everyone else in the house up while the AORUS Model S gaming PC is powering your games through the night.

All of this fits into an Xbox Series X-sized 14L chassis that measures in at only 190x189x400mm (WxDxH), the Xbox Series X for comparison is a bit smaller measuring in at 151x151x301mm.

GIGABYTE is providing plenty of connectivity on the Model S gaming PC, with 2 x HDMI, 3 DisplayPort 1.4 connectors, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C ports, 3 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an enthusiast-grade 2.5GbE Ethernet port, 2 x SMA (2T2R) ports, dual audio ports, and a Q-Flash Plus button.

GIGABYTE is making its new AORUS Model S gaming PC available with AMD processors as well, with the Ryzen 9 5900X... but get this: a higher-end GeForce RTX 3080. I think that model is going to be much better, as the RTX 3080 is a good chunk faster than the RTX 3070.