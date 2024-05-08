Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC: Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, touchscreen, video camera, OCulink

Minisforum unveils its new AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC: features Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185 CPU, a new Dynamic Screen, OCulink connectivity, and more.

Minisforum is gearing up to launch its new AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H "Meteor Lake" CPU, a built-in 4-inch touchscreen, OCulink connectivity, and so much more.

The new Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC (source: Minisforum)

First off, the AtomMan brand from Minisforum is something new, aimed at the Mini-PC market and offering something different than what we've seen over the years. Inside, the new AtomMan X7 Ti features some high-end components, including Intel's flagship Meteor Lake CPU with the Core Ultra 9 185H.

Minisforum's new AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC is the first product to feature an Intel Meteor Lake CPU and the new Dynamic Screen, a 4-inch touchscreen that shows system monitoring information like real-time temperature monitoring, CPU, GPU, SSD usage, and more.

Minisforum is making its new AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC in two variants: X Series (Exploration/AI) and G Series (Gaming). We don't know how the gaming model will be better than the exploration/AI model, as there's no way to fit a discrete GPU inside of this Mini-PC, but with OCulink connectivity, an external graphics card could be used very easily.

Inside, the AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC features Intel's new Core Ultra 9 185H 45W CPU, but will run at 65W inside of this PC. We have 16 cores and 22 threads of Meteor Lake CPU power that will boost up to 5.1GHz, with 8 Xe-Cores based on the Alchemist GPU architecture, and an NPU for AI workloads.

We have DDR5 memory at up to 5600MT/s speeds, with 3 x M.2 slots, 2 of them are for storage (both Gen4, with M.2 2280 and 2230 form factors), and a single M.2 2230 slot for Wi-Fi (up to Wi-Fi 7 support as well as Bluetooth 5.4).

Minisforum's new AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC features four display outputs: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 2.0, and 2 x USB4 Type-C connectors. That is a bloody impressive display output configuration, while there's dual enthusiast-grade 5GbE ethernet ports for ultra-fast wired networking. Finishing off the specs, we've got built-in OCulink connectivity for an external graphics card, and even a built-in video camera.

The new AtomMan X7 Ti is the world's first Intel Core Ultra 9 AI Mini-PC with a 4-inch touchscreen, so you can be sure Minisforum will be pushing that angle heavily through marketing, and so they should.

Minisforum's new AtomMan X7 Ti Mini-PC wlili go on sale on May 20, where we'll not only get more information on both of the different variants, but also details on pricing and availability.