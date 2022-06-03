Final Fantasy XVI is being made by game dev dream team

A dream team of talented devs are working on FF16 including Devil May Cry 5's combat designer, Final Fantasy Tactics devs, & more.

Final Fantasy XVI's development team is being led by some interesting talent, including Devil May Cry 5's combat designer.

Square Enix's latest Final Fantasy game may end up being one of the best in the series. It's already a true next-gen spectacle on PlayStation 5 with amazing graphics, visuals, and effects, but judging by the developers involved with the project, the actual gameplay could be just as impressive.

The all-star team is pretty eye-catching. Final Fantasy XVI's combat is being led by Ryota Suzuki, who worked on Devil May Cry 5, Dragon's Dogma, and even Marvel vs Capcom 2--this bodes extremely well for the chaotic hack-and-slash action shown in the recent trailer. What's also interesting is how FF16 is being directed by Hiroshi Takai, who worked on Final Fantasy V, a game with a lot of job-switching. Hopefully this is reflected in this modern game, too.

Square Enix has published a list of highlighted development talent working on Final Fantasy XVI, but this is by no means the complete list. The publisher is spending many millions to develop this game and its total game dev spending is up to a record $711 million as of last fiscal year.

Producer - Naoki Yoshida (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, DRAGON QUEST X, DRAGON QUEST: Monster Battle Road)

Main Director - Hiroshi Takai (FINAL FANTASY V, SaGa Frontier, THE LAST REMNANT)

Creative Director & Original Screenplay - Kazutoyo Maehiro (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, THE LAST REMNANT)

Localization Director - Michael-Christopher Koji Fox (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY VII Dirge of Cerberus)

Art Director - Hiroshi Minagawa (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XII, FINAL FANTASY TACTICS)

Combat Director - Ryota Suzuki (DEVIL MAY CRY 5, Dragon's Dogma and MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 2 (All published by CAPCOM))

Character Design - Kazuya Takahashi (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, FINAL FANTASY XI Online, FINAL FANTASY X)

Composer - Masayoshi Soken (FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, Nanashi no Game series, Mario Hoops 3-on-3 (Published by Nintendo))

Final Fantasy XVI is due out Summer 2023 exclusively on PlayStation 5.