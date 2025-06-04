Final Fantasy Tactics returns to PlayStation with new enhanced edition

Square Enix's legendary turn-based RPG Final Fantasy Tactics returns to both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this September with a new enhanced edition.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles returns this September with enhanced visuals, a revamped user interface, full English and Japanese voice acting, tactical view, adjustable battle speed, and new difficulty levels. Available on multiple platforms, it includes both classic and updated versions for modern gameplay. Pre-order bonuses are also offered. Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles returns this September with enhanced visuals, a revamped user interface, full English and Japanese voice acting, tactical view, adjustable battle speed, and new difficulty levels. Available on multiple platforms, it includes both classic and updated versions for modern gameplay. Pre-order bonuses are also offered.

Final Fantasy Tactics is coming back to PlayStation this September thanks to a new enhanced edition that packs in numerous upgrades including UI tweaks and full voice acting.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Today, Square Enix announced Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles, a new version of the 1997 turn-based classic that's been updated for modern hardware.

FFT - The Ivalice Chronicles actually comes with two versions of the game: The classic version, which has been preserved and untouched, and the updated version with all the enhancements. Upgrades include a snazzier user interface complete with a boosted tactical view, full voices for the storyline cutscenes, improved visuals, and other quality of life changes like a battle speed slider.

3

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles will release on September 30, 2025 on PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 1, Switch 2, and PC.

Check below for more information from Square Enix:

FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles includes two different versions of the game: enhanced and classic. The enhanced version adds fully voiced dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, graphical improvements, and a number of other quality of life features. The classic version unites the graphics and gameplay of the original game with the renowned War of the Lions translation and includes convenient features such as auto save. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles has numerous enhancements that make this masterpiece even masterpiece-ier. For example: A brand-new user interface - the game's UI has been completely overhauled to make the game even more approachable and intuitive. It's now quicker and easier to control your units, see turn order and more.

Updated visuals - the game's graphics have been reworked to look great on HD displays. The vibrant 3D battlegrounds and detailed pixel art have never looked so good!

Voice acting - The story now features full voice acting in English and Japanese from a talented cast, including Joe Pitts (Ramza), Gregg Lowe (Delita), Hannah Melbourn (Agrias), Timothy Watson (Cidolfus), Harry McEntire (Mustadio), Ben Starr (Dycedarg), and cameos by Cody Christian (Cloud Strife from FINAL FANTASY VII remake series) and Briana White (Aerith Gainsborough from FINAL FANTASY VII remake series).

Tactical View - this new feature makes it easier to get the lay of the land and plan your actions across the battlefield.

Battle speed - Speed up battles to fly through them faster. It's great if you want to blow through easy fights or quickly practice with different team compositions!

New difficulty levels - Do you want to really test your tactics, or are you in it more for the story? New difficulty levels let you adjust the game to your playstyle!

Players who pre-order will receive the following bonuses:

White Equipment for Ramza

Weapon: Mythril Knife

Accessory: Spiked Boots (Increase a unit's Jump attribute while equipped)

Consumable items: High Potion x10

Consumable items: Ether x10

Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition will receive the following bonuses, including a valuable accessory that increases the speed at which characters can learn abilities: