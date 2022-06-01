Someone attempted to sabotage China's astronaut launch with a device

Reports indicate that a device has been found at a Chinese space launch that is used to jam communication signals.

The Chinese newspaper named Beijing Daily has reported that researchers from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center located in the Gobi Desert, Inner Mongolia, have found a strange device that was causing "abnormal" interference with communications. Researchers at the launch site detected the communications interference and began looking for the device, which turned out to be a rather small frequency transmitter that only had a range of about 32 feet.

The size of the device and the proximity of the frequency it transmitted have caused researchers and authorities to speculate if the device was placed there intentionally in an attempt to sabotage China's upcoming launch where the space agency will send three astronauts to its newly constructed space station. However, authorities have yet to confirm if the device's placement was intentional or how it arrived where it was found. Furthermore, China's space agency has stated that it will go ahead with the launch.