Assassin's Creed Origins 60FPS update coming to PS5, Xbox Series X

Ubisoft officially announces a 60FPS update for Assassin's Creed Origins on next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Published Tue, May 31 2022 11:08 AM CDT
Ubisoft has officially announced a 60FPS update for Assassin's Creed Origins on next-gen consoles.

The rumors were right: Assassin's Creed Origins is getting a big frame rate jump on consoles. The update will boost Origins to 60FPS on next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles starting June 2, Ubisoft has confirmed.

Fans have been clamoring for an Origins FPS boost update for a while now, and since Ubisoft won't release a mainline Assassin's Creed game in 2022, now is the perfect time to revitalize one of its older and most impressive games in the series. It also helps that Origins is monetized through microtransactions, and that the game has been added to Xbox Game Pass this week.

The FPS patch will be 100% free and will help streamline the game on newer, more powerful console hardware which is capable of outputting 4K 60FPS (except the Series S, which downgrades to about 1440p 60FPS).

twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

