AMD Mendocino APU specs: FT6 socket, RDNA 2 GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5

AMD Mendocino APU specs: Athlon + Ryzen 5 laptops with FT6 socket, RDNA 2 compute units, up to 32GB LPDDR5, and 4 x PCIe 3.0 lanes.

AMD's new Mendocino APU specs have been leaked out, which will be the basis of future entry-level Athlon + Ryzen 5-powered laptops later this year.

The upcoming AMD Mendocino APU will reportedly pack a 4-core, 8-thread Zen 2-based CPU with RDNA 2 GPU cores, with the APU made on TSMC's fresh 6nm process node. AMD's new Mendocino APU is already powering AYANEO's new Air Plus handheld console, which launches later this year.

AMD is updating its Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores in the Mendocino APU, optimized on the TSMC 6nm node, and adding 4MB of L3 cache. We're expecting up to 10 hours of battery life, with active cooling inside of future laptops expected as passive designs on Mendocino requires more engineering... and would increase the cost of the laptop to the consumer.

The new AMD Mendocino APUs will reportedly be supported by the brand new "Sonoma Valley" platform that is based on the FT6 (BGA) socket. A single WGP (Work Group Processor) will have up to two Compute Units, or a total of 128 stream processors. We'll reportedly see 128KB of in-die graphics cache -- but make no mistake -- this is not Infinity Cache.

Up To 4 Zen 2 CPU Cores With 8 Threads

Up To 2 RDNA 2 GPU Cores With 128 SPs

Up To 4 MB of L2 Cache

Up To 128 KB GPU Cache

2x 32-bit LPDDR5 Channels (Up to 32 GB Memory)

4 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes

We'll also have two 32-bit memory channels that pack support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, four display pipes (that allow for 1 x eDP, 1 x DP, and 2 x USB Type-C outputs) with the latest VCN 3.0 engine and AV1 + VP9 decode capabilities.

On the I/O side of things we have 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port that's joined by 4 x GPP PCIe 3.0 lanes.