All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD Mendocino APU specs: FT6 socket, RDNA 2 GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5

AMD Mendocino APU specs: Athlon + Ryzen 5 laptops with FT6 socket, RDNA 2 compute units, up to 32GB LPDDR5, and 4 x PCIe 3.0 lanes.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 30 2022 8:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD's new Mendocino APU specs have been leaked out, which will be the basis of future entry-level Athlon + Ryzen 5-powered laptops later this year.

AMD Mendocino APU specs: FT6 socket, RDNA 2 GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The upcoming AMD Mendocino APU will reportedly pack a 4-core, 8-thread Zen 2-based CPU with RDNA 2 GPU cores, with the APU made on TSMC's fresh 6nm process node. AMD's new Mendocino APU is already powering AYANEO's new Air Plus handheld console, which launches later this year.

AMD is updating its Zen 2 CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores in the Mendocino APU, optimized on the TSMC 6nm node, and adding 4MB of L3 cache. We're expecting up to 10 hours of battery life, with active cooling inside of future laptops expected as passive designs on Mendocino requires more engineering... and would increase the cost of the laptop to the consumer.

The new AMD Mendocino APUs will reportedly be supported by the brand new "Sonoma Valley" platform that is based on the FT6 (BGA) socket. A single WGP (Work Group Processor) will have up to two Compute Units, or a total of 128 stream processors. We'll reportedly see 128KB of in-die graphics cache -- but make no mistake -- this is not Infinity Cache.

  • Up To 4 Zen 2 CPU Cores With 8 Threads
  • Up To 2 RDNA 2 GPU Cores With 128 SPs
  • Up To 4 MB of L2 Cache
  • Up To 128 KB GPU Cache
  • 2x 32-bit LPDDR5 Channels (Up to 32 GB Memory)
  • 4 PCIe Gen 3.0 Lanes
AMD Mendocino APU specs: FT6 socket, RDNA 2 GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5 03 | TweakTown.com

We'll also have two 32-bit memory channels that pack support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, four display pipes (that allow for 1 x eDP, 1 x DP, and 2 x USB Type-C outputs) with the latest VCN 3.0 engine and AV1 + VP9 decode capabilities.

On the I/O side of things we have 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports, and a single USB 2.0 port that's joined by 4 x GPP PCIe 3.0 lanes.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 9 5950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$532.92
$548.00$548.99$649.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/30/2022 at 7:55 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.