All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Renewable-only Bitcoin mining to be powered by huge Tesla batteries

Tesla is collaborating with Blockstream to build a new zero-emission Bitcoin mining project powered by solar and Tesla Megapacks.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, May 28 2022 12:01 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The zero-emission Bitcoin mining project is a collaboration between Tesla, Blockstream, and Jack Dorsey's Blocks (formerly known as Square).

The new facility will be capable of 30 Petahashes per second and powered exclusively by a 3.8 megawatt (MW) solar farm and a 12 megawatt-hour (MWh) Megapack battery system, provided by Tesla. A recent tweet from Blockstream shows that it has now received a delivery of four Megapack batteries.

Tesla previously invested $1.5 billion into Bitcoin in early 2021 and followed up that move with accepting Bitcoin as a payment option for new vehicles. Within a few days, Tesla reversed this decision, citing concerns regarding the use of fossil fuels and their associated emissions when it comes to powering Bitcoin mining and transactions.

Elon Musk believes that Tesla will accept Bitcoin as a payment option once more in the future when the energy use associated with Bitcoin comes from a higher proportion of renewable sources. With the upcoming Blockstream Bitcoin mining facility and potentially others like it, that option may become available sooner.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Crazy video shows a test vehicle catapulted toward space at 1,000+ mph

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: Elon Musk loses over $12 billion of wealth in one day after tweets

Renewable-only Bitcoin mining to be powered by huge Tesla batteries 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Yoursport Baseball Caps Embroidered Logo Adjustable Unisex Travel Hat

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$15.99
$15.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/27/2022 at 11:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, electrek.co

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.