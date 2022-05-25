SpaceX temporarily testing Starlink internet on planes, helicopters

SpaceX receives testing authorization from the FCC to test Starlink on helicopters, and planes... and Elon Musk has tested it.

SpaceX has received testing authorization from the FCC to use the Starlink satellite internet service to helicopters, and planes.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet service is now testing in-flight internet connectivity to commercial airlines -- you know, planes -- with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk testing it on his private jet.

The FCC filing happened in February 2022, with approval last week: allowing Starlink to test out their satellite internet services in the air. The filing explains: "In this experimental application, SpaceX seeks to expand this testing to allow operation of terminals on a variety of fixed wing and rotary airframes to support internal, commercial, and government research projects".

"Such authority would enable SpaceX to obtain critical data regarding the operational performance of these experimental transceivers during all phases of flight and the SpaceX NGSO system more broadly".