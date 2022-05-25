All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
SpaceX temporarily testing Starlink internet on planes, helicopters

SpaceX receives testing authorization from the FCC to test Starlink on helicopters, and planes... and Elon Musk has tested it.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 25 2022 8:08 AM CDT
SpaceX has received testing authorization from the FCC to use the Starlink satellite internet service to helicopters, and planes.

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation's (SpaceX) Starlink satellite internet service is now testing in-flight internet connectivity to commercial airlines -- you know, planes -- with SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk testing it on his private jet.

The FCC filing happened in February 2022, with approval last week: allowing Starlink to test out their satellite internet services in the air. The filing explains: "In this experimental application, SpaceX seeks to expand this testing to allow operation of terminals on a variety of fixed wing and rotary airframes to support internal, commercial, and government research projects".

"Such authority would enable SpaceX to obtain critical data regarding the operational performance of these experimental transceivers during all phases of flight and the SpaceX NGSO system more broadly".

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

