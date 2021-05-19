All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
Elon MuskStarfieldRTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

Starlink bursts through huge 560Mbps download speeds in Germany

SpaceX sees its satellite internet service hitting 560Mbps speeds in Germany during beta test, impressive results to say the least.

@anthony256
Published Wed, May 19 2021 8:52 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX is doing some impressive things with its Starlink satellite internet service, with tests from not long ago now seeing 300Mbps+ connections even when the satellite dish was covered in ice. Now, we're seeing huge 560Mbps download speeds on Starlink in new tests in Germany.

Starlink bursts through huge 560Mbps download speeds in Germany 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A user on Reddit posted about his experience with Starlink and ran some speed tests through Ookla's Speed Test of course, with download speeds that were hitting 542Mbps and 560Mbps for the first and second speed test on Starlink, respectively. Upload speeds remained at 38Mbps, while the ping was somewhere between 9-13ms which is more than acceptable.

But this is where Starlink download speeds, upload speeds, and latencies are all factors that can be changed at a whim. SpaceX has limited amounts of bandwidth per Starlink satellite, so the speeds and latencies to a particular user can vary depending on different factors -- this can range from the number of satellites in orbit above you, and the ground networks transferring data between the servers on the internet.

Starlink bursts through huge 560Mbps download speeds in Germany 03 | TweakTown.com

SpaceX is blasting out second-generation Starlink satellites that will help with the situation caused by the ground networks, removing their need for ground networks and Starlink internet. The new satellites will pack last links for inter-satellite connectivity and will transfer data between them that way.

Exciting stuff coming out of SpaceX and its Starlink internet service, that's for sure.

Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk: The Unauthorized Autobiography: The Wi(c)ked Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.89
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/19/2021 at 4:09 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.