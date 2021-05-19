Starlink bursts through huge 560Mbps download speeds in Germany

SpaceX is doing some impressive things with its Starlink satellite internet service, with tests from not long ago now seeing 300Mbps+ connections even when the satellite dish was covered in ice. Now, we're seeing huge 560Mbps download speeds on Starlink in new tests in Germany.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

A user on Reddit posted about his experience with Starlink and ran some speed tests through Ookla's Speed Test of course, with download speeds that were hitting 542Mbps and 560Mbps for the first and second speed test on Starlink, respectively. Upload speeds remained at 38Mbps, while the ping was somewhere between 9-13ms which is more than acceptable.

But this is where Starlink download speeds, upload speeds, and latencies are all factors that can be changed at a whim. SpaceX has limited amounts of bandwidth per Starlink satellite, so the speeds and latencies to a particular user can vary depending on different factors -- this can range from the number of satellites in orbit above you, and the ground networks transferring data between the servers on the internet.

SpaceX is blasting out second-generation Starlink satellites that will help with the situation caused by the ground networks, removing their need for ground networks and Starlink internet. The new satellites will pack last links for inter-satellite connectivity and will transfer data between them that way.

Exciting stuff coming out of SpaceX and its Starlink internet service, that's for sure.