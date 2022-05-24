All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

SpaceX announces Starlink for RVs: 'can be used anywhere'

SpaceX announces its new Starlink for RVs which 'can be used anywhere Starlink provides service and is ideal for camping'.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 5:33 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

SpaceX has just announced its new "Starlink for RVs" internet service, which is available right now -- and better yet - there's no waitlist on dishes.

The company has taken to Twitter, announcing: "Starlink for RVs can be used anywhere Starlink provides service and is ideal for camping and other activities in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable".

You're looking at $599 up-front for the Starlink dish, and then $135 per month for the internet connection. This isn't too bad, considering the residential service is $110 per month, but a big key difference with the new Starlink for RV service is that you can 'pause' and 'un-pause' your service. This is a big deal for people travelling less, or more often -- being able to tweak your Starlink for RV service before you go, is pretty awesome.

"At this time, there is no waitlist - all orders will be shipped shortly after the order is placed".

You will of course need to be in an area that has active Starlink internet connectivity, and you also won't get internet access when the vehicle is moving -- but I'm sure that's something that will be solved (and not by SpaceX, at least not at first -- in the very near future. Starlink has said that it is working on adding ($$$) this feature to the Starlink for RV service.

SpaceX announces Starlink for RVs: 'can be used anywhere' 07 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Elon Musk SpaceX Shirt - Space X Black T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.15
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 5:33 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.