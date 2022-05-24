SpaceX announces Starlink for RVs: 'can be used anywhere'

SpaceX announces its new Starlink for RVs which 'can be used anywhere Starlink provides service and is ideal for camping'.

SpaceX has just announced its new "Starlink for RVs" internet service, which is available right now -- and better yet - there's no waitlist on dishes.

The company has taken to Twitter, announcing: "Starlink for RVs can be used anywhere Starlink provides service and is ideal for camping and other activities in rural or remote locations where internet access has been unreliable or completely unavailable".

You're looking at $599 up-front for the Starlink dish, and then $135 per month for the internet connection. This isn't too bad, considering the residential service is $110 per month, but a big key difference with the new Starlink for RV service is that you can 'pause' and 'un-pause' your service. This is a big deal for people travelling less, or more often -- being able to tweak your Starlink for RV service before you go, is pretty awesome.

"At this time, there is no waitlist - all orders will be shipped shortly after the order is placed".

You will of course need to be in an area that has active Starlink internet connectivity, and you also won't get internet access when the vehicle is moving -- but I'm sure that's something that will be solved (and not by SpaceX, at least not at first -- in the very near future. Starlink has said that it is working on adding ($$$) this feature to the Starlink for RV service.