AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.2 drivers released

AMD's new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.2 drivers support Sniper Elite 5, Hitman 3's new Ray Tracing update that drops... now.

Published Mon, May 23 2022 6:07 PM CDT
AMD has just released its latest Radeon GPU drivers, with the release of the new Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.2 drivers. You can grab them right here (569MB download).

The new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.2 drivers include support for Sniper Elite 5, as well as the new Hitman 3 Ray Tracing Update. The new drivers also add Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) with Radeon 6000 series processors that pack integrated graphics.

AMD includes up to 8% more performance in DX11-based games for the Radeon RX 6950 XT on the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.1. Not bad, but exclusive to the new flagship Radeon RX 6950 XT.

AMD includes some more Smart Access Memory optimizations for Death Stranding and Watch Dogs Legion, with between 6-12% more performance in Death Stranding on the Radeon RX 6950 XT between the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.1.

While in Watch Dogs Legion, we have between 6-24% more performance between the new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.1. That's once again on the Radeon RX 6950 XT + SAM enabled.

NEWS SOURCE:amd.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

