GameStop NFT marketplace coming in July, crypto wallet now available

GameStop says that its NFT marketplace is coming at the end of Q2 (July 2022), but the digital crypto wallet is available now.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 23 2022 4:40 PM CDT
GameStop's new NFT marketplace will go live by the end of July, the company today announced.

GameStop NFT marketplace coming in July, crypto wallet now available 2 | TweakTown.com

In a bid to embrace the digital age, ailing retailer GameStop has decided to open an NFT marketplace that will allow consumers to buy and sell digital assets. To facilitate its new platform, GameStop has developed the GME Wallet that promises to "securely store crypto and NFTs". Right now the app is only available as a browser Chrome extension, but an iPhone app is on the way.

"Use GameStop's Wallet to store, send and receive cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Connect to the upcoming NFT marketplace right from your web browser or mobile device," the wallet's description reads. The NFT marketplace will use Layer 2 for quicker transactions and other benefits.

"Gamestop today announced it has launched its digital asset wallet to allow gamers and others to store, send, receive and use cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") across decentralized apps without having to leave their web browsers. The GameStop Wallet is a self-custodial Ethereum wallet. The wallet extension, which can be downloaded from the Chrome Web Store, will also enable transactions on GameStop's NFT marketplace, which is expected to launch in the second quarter of the Company's fiscal year."

For more information, check GameStop's new blockchain website.

NEWS SOURCE:businesswire.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

