TweakTown
News
Gaming

Bethesda is staying silent as Fallout 3 remaster leaks continue surfacing

Rumors are swirling that Bethesda is working on a Fallout 3 remaster, especially since toys for the unannounced title are reportedly being released.

Bethesda is staying silent as Fallout 3 remaster leaks continue surfacing
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
2-minute read time
TL;DR: Bethesda is rumored to be developing a Fallout 3 remaster, fueled by reports of toys being released for the unannounced game.

After Galaxy Studios fueled speculation that they are working on a remaster of Fallout 3 by sharing an image from an internal pitch deck of the iconic "Please Stand By" loading screen, more leaks have popped up about a Fallout 3 remaster.

Bethesda is staying silent as Fallout 3 remaster leaks continue surfacing 655
2

Unfortunately, Galaxy Studios shut down rumors that it was working on a remaster of the classic Bethesda title, saying the image of the loading screen was nothing more than a slide in a deck and that it has "nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on."

However, that doesn't mean a Fallout remaster isn't being worked on somewhere else. A new figurine listing from McFarlane Toys has suggested there is a Fallout 3 remaster currently in development somewhere, as McFarlane Toys has listed the "ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA".

While a toy listing isn't enough to confirm a Fallout 3 remaster is in active development, it's worth noting that these types of listings are generally considered to be "S-tier" leaks as they are from distributors that are informing customers on what is coming down the figurine pipeline in order to prepare for when pre-orders open.

Other retailers, such as McFarlane Toys China, are also listing the new figurine, with an expected shipping date sometime in July. It's possible the expected shipment date is related to the release of the Fallout 3 remaster.

News Sources:eurogamer.net, toynewsi.com, and reddit.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles