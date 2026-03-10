Bethesda is staying silent as Fallout 3 remaster leaks continue surfacing

Rumors are swirling that Bethesda is working on a Fallout 3 remaster, especially since toys for the unannounced title are reportedly being released.

After Galaxy Studios fueled speculation that they are working on a remaster of Fallout 3 by sharing an image from an internal pitch deck of the iconic "Please Stand By" loading screen, more leaks have popped up about a Fallout 3 remaster.

Unfortunately, Galaxy Studios shut down rumors that it was working on a remaster of the classic Bethesda title, saying the image of the loading screen was nothing more than a slide in a deck and that it has "nothing to do with anything Fallout being worked on."

However, that doesn't mean a Fallout remaster isn't being worked on somewhere else. A new figurine listing from McFarlane Toys has suggested there is a Fallout 3 remaster currently in development somewhere, as McFarlane Toys has listed the "ELITE EDITION 7IN - FALLOUT 3 REMASTERED - #13 T-45B NUKA COLA".

While a toy listing isn't enough to confirm a Fallout 3 remaster is in active development, it's worth noting that these types of listings are generally considered to be "S-tier" leaks as they are from distributors that are informing customers on what is coming down the figurine pipeline in order to prepare for when pre-orders open.

Other retailers, such as McFarlane Toys China, are also listing the new figurine, with an expected shipping date sometime in July. It's possible the expected shipment date is related to the release of the Fallout 3 remaster.