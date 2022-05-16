ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop: Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU @ 5.2GHz+

The new ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop packs Intel's new Alder Lake-HX CPU: can be overclocked to 5.2GHz, impressive stuff.

ASUS is prepping its monster new ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptops, which will be getting an upgraded CPU with Intel's new Alder Lake-HX processors.

The new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop will see a new flagship model packing the Core i9-12900H (14-core CPU) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with a TDP of 150W. ASUS is hosting its new "Boundless: For Those Who Dare" event tomorrow, where we should get the official introduction.

Expect DDR5 memory + PCIe 5.0 support, and what I'm sure will be a monster 1440p 240Hz or 4K 120Hz display. The Intel Core i9-12900H processor inside will be overclocked, smashing up to 5.2GHz inside of a gaming laptop... impressive to see, another thing I want to see is how the thermals are with the ASUS cooling system used on the ROG Strix Scar 15.