All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop: Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU @ 5.2GHz+

The new ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop packs Intel's new Alder Lake-HX CPU: can be overclocked to 5.2GHz, impressive stuff.

@anthony256
Published Mon, May 16 2022 8:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

ASUS is prepping its monster new ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptops, which will be getting an upgraded CPU with Intel's new Alder Lake-HX processors.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar gaming laptop: Intel Alder Lake-HX CPU @ 5.2GHz+ 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop will see a new flagship model packing the Core i9-12900H (14-core CPU) and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with a TDP of 150W. ASUS is hosting its new "Boundless: For Those Who Dare" event tomorrow, where we should get the official introduction.

Expect DDR5 memory + PCIe 5.0 support, and what I'm sure will be a monster 1440p 240Hz or 4K 120Hz display. The Intel Core i9-12900H processor inside will be overclocked, smashing up to 5.2GHz inside of a gaming laptop... impressive to see, another thing I want to see is how the thermals are with the ASUS cooling system used on the ROG Strix Scar 15.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 (2022) Gaming Laptop (G733ZX-DS94)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3049.00
$3049.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/16/2022 at 8:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.