IT worker nukes employers financial database to teach them a lesson

An IT admin that warned the company he worked for about holes in its online security has hacked his employer severs as a lesson.

According to a recent report by Chinese news outlet Bejing Roar, former database administrator Han Bing had previously warned his employer, Lianjia, about a selection of holes in the company's online security for its databases. Failing to gain any traction on any of his requests, Bing decided to launch a full-scale attack on four of the company's servers, specifically targeting servers containing financial information. The attack worked, and Bing wiped out four severs and prevented Lianjia from being able to access its own financial system.

As you can probably imagine, an investigation was immediately launched into the online attack, which ended up being boiled down to five potential individuals with the appropriate administrator credentials. Investigators then cross-referenced server logs, MAC addresses, and IP addresses with CCTV footage and were able to determine that Bing was the culprit. After facing an appeal rejection in court, Bing has been sentenced to seven years in prison and a restitution bill of $30,000, or approximately 200,000 yuan.