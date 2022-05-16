PlayStation Plus Premium is great for new PS5 owners

Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions include a nice selection of PS5 games for new console owners.

With a bunch of first-party greats, Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions provide significant value for new PS5 owners.

Sony plans to release more PS5 consoles this year than any other period in PlayStation history. The company is preparing new a wealth of content to meet millions of new PS5 owners using its services as a delivery system.

The new PlayStation Plus subscription plans will give PS5 users quick and easy access to 12 next-gen optimized games, including must-have launch titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Demon's Souls, and Spider-Man Miles: Morales. It's a great option for new gamers who don't want to pay full price for PS5 games.

PS5 games available on PS Plus Extra & Premium

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Control Ultimate Edition Death Stranding Director's Cut Demon's Souls NBA 2K22 Guardians of the Galaxy Mortal Kombat 11 Returnal Destruction AllStars The Artful Escape

There's also a treasure trove of beloved last-gen PS4 games thrown into the mix including Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy XV, God of War, Bloodborne, and many more.

Remember that PS4 and PS5 games are available with the PlayStation Plus Extra ($99/year) and Premium ($119/year) services.

We've outlined that PlayStation Plus Extra isn't worth buying given the value-for-content discrepancy between it and the Premium tier--for $20 more a year, you can get access to PS1, PS2, PSP games as well as PS3 game streaming.

Check below for more information on the new PlayStation Plus model, as well as games that were announced today.

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 - 80 Games

Included with PS Plus Extra & PS Plus Premium

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4 Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4 Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4 Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4 Tom Clancy's The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

PlayStation 1 & PlayStation Portable - 10 Games

Included with PS Plus Premium

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

PlayStation 3 (Streaming Only) - 29 Games

Included with PS Plus Premium