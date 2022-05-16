PlayStation Plus Premium is great for new PS5 owners
Sony's new PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions include a nice selection of PS5 games for new console owners.
Sony plans to release more PS5 consoles this year than any other period in PlayStation history. The company is preparing new a wealth of content to meet millions of new PS5 owners using its services as a delivery system.
The new PlayStation Plus subscription plans will give PS5 users quick and easy access to 12 next-gen optimized games, including must-have launch titles like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Demon's Souls, and Spider-Man Miles: Morales. It's a great option for new gamers who don't want to pay full price for PS5 games.
PS5 games available on PS Plus Extra & Premium
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Demon's Souls
- NBA 2K22
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Returnal
- Destruction AllStars
- The Artful Escape
There's also a treasure trove of beloved last-gen PS4 games thrown into the mix including Red Dead Redemption 2, Final Fantasy XV, God of War, Bloodborne, and many more.
Remember that PS4 and PS5 games are available with the PlayStation Plus Extra ($99/year) and Premium ($119/year) services.
We've outlined that PlayStation Plus Extra isn't worth buying given the value-for-content discrepancy between it and the Premium tier--for $20 more a year, you can get access to PS1, PS2, PSP games as well as PS3 game streaming.
Check below for more information on the new PlayStation Plus model, as well as games that were announced today.
PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 - 80 Games
Included with PS Plus Extra & PS Plus Premium
- Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
- Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
- Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
- Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
- FantaVision | SIE, PS4
- Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
- God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
- Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
- MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
- Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Tom Clancy's The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
PlayStation 1 & PlayStation Portable - 10 Games
Included with PS Plus Premium
- Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
- Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
- Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
- Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
- Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation
PlayStation 3 (Streaming Only) - 29 Games
Included with PS Plus Premium
- Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
- Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
- F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
- Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
- rain | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
- Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
- When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
