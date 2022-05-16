84% of PS Plus Premium's huge 740 game library is still unknown

Sony announced a bunch of games included with its new PlayStation Plus three-tier subscription plans, but most are still unknown.

The recent PS Plus announcement only includes 119 games across multiple PlayStation platforms. That's a far cry (pun intended) from the 740 games that Sony promised when the service was revealed. That means some 621 games, or 84% of the total advertised catalog, are still unknown.

Sony said this is just a "selection of games," and rightly so because there's only one PSP game on here and no PS2 titles. Check below for a full list of the games confirmed to release on PS Plus Extra and Premium in June:

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 - 80 Games

Included with PS Plus Extra & PS Plus Premium

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4 Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4 Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4 Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4 FantaVision | SIE, PS4 Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4 Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4 Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4 LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4 Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5 Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4 Siren | Japan Studio, PS4 Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4 The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4 Tom Clancy's The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4 Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

PlayStation 1 & PlayStation Portable - 10 Games

Included with PS Plus Premium

Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

PlayStation 3 (Streaming Only) - 29 Games

Included with PS Plus Premium