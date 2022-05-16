All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
84% of PS Plus Premium's huge 740 game library is still unknown

Sony announced a bunch of games included with its new PlayStation Plus three-tier subscription plans, but most are still unknown.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, May 16 2022 9:47 AM CDT
Today Sony announced over 100 games coming to its new PlayStation Plus service reboot, but a vast majority of the catalog is still unknown.

The recent PS Plus announcement only includes 119 games across multiple PlayStation platforms. That's a far cry (pun intended) from the 740 games that Sony promised when the service was revealed. That means some 621 games, or 84% of the total advertised catalog, are still unknown.

Sony said this is just a "selection of games," and rightly so because there's only one PSP game on here and no PS2 titles. Check below for a full list of the games confirmed to release on PS Plus Extra and Premium in June:

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5 - 80 Games

Included with PS Plus Extra & PS Plus Premium

  1. Alienation | Housemarque, PS4
  2. Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  3. Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
  4. Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4
  5. Assassin's Creed Valhalla*** | Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
  6. Batman: Arkham Knight | WB Games, PS4
  7. Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4
  8. Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4
  9. Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
  10. Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4
  11. Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4
  12. Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4
  13. Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
  14. Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5
  15. Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  16. Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4
  17. Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4
  18. Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
  19. Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
  20. Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
  21. Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
  22. Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
  23. Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4
  24. FantaVision | SIE, PS4
  25. Far Cry 3 Remaster*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  26. Far Cry 4*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  27. Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
  28. For Honor*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  29. Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5
  30. God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4
  31. Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4
  32. Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  33. Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4
  34. Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4
  35. Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4
  36. Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4
  37. Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4
  38. Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
  39. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  40. Jak II | Naughty Dog, PS4
  41. Jak X: Combat Racing | Naughty Dog, PS4
  42. Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
  43. Knack | Japan Studio, PS4
  44. LEGO Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
  45. LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
  46. LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  47. LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  48. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
  49. Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4
  50. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
  51. Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4
  52. MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4
  53. Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5
  54. Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  55. NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5
  56. Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
  57. Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  58. Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
  59. Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4
  60. Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
  61. Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
  62. Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
  63. Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4
  64. Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
  65. Siren | Japan Studio, PS4
  66. Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
  67. South Park: The Fractured but Whole*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  68. Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
  69. The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
  70. The Crew 2*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  71. The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4
  72. The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4
  73. The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
  74. Tom Clancy's The Division*** | Ubisoft, PS4
  75. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
  76. Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4
  77. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
  78. Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4
  79. Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4
  80. WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

PlayStation 1 & PlayStation Portable - 10 Games

Included with PS Plus Premium

  1. Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  2. Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  3. I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  4. Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation
  5. Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
  6. Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP
  7. Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation
  8. Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation
  9. Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation
  10. Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation

PlayStation 3 (Streaming Only) - 29 Games

Included with PS Plus Premium

  1. Asura's Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  2. Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3
  3. Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3
  4. Demon's Souls | From Software, PS3
  5. Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  6. echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3
  7. Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3
  8. F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3
  9. Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3
  10. Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
  11. Ico | Japan Studio, PS3
  12. Infamous 2 | Sucker Punch, PS3
  13. Infamous | Sucker Punch, PS3
  14. Infamous: Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3
  15. LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
  16. Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3
  17. MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3
  18. MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3
  19. Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3
  20. Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3
  21. rain | Japan Studio, PS3
  22. Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time |Insomniac Games, PS3
  23. Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
  24. Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty | Insomniac Games, PS3
  25. Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3
  26. Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3
  27. Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3
  28. Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3
  29. When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

