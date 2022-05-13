All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Take-Two's $12.7 billion Zynga merger may close later this month

Take-Two Interactive's massive $12.7 billion merger deal with Zynga is expected to close later this month, possibly on May 23.

Published Fri, May 13 2022 9:55 PM CDT   |   Updated Fri, May 13 2022 10:26 PM CDT
Take-Two's mega merger with Zynga is expected to close on May 23, 2022, NASDAQ reports.

The convergence of Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two Interactive and mobile powerhouse Zynga may be finalized in late May. The news comes from NASDAQ Trader, who reinforces a recent definitive agreement SEC filing that assigns a May 23 closing date to the deal. Zynga's shares are anticipated to halt trading on May 20 in preparation for the closing date.

The merger is worth $12.7 billion and will combine the might of Take-Two's AAA empire with Zynga's mobile know-how. The synergies are expected to deliver hundreds of millions of dollars in net bookings growth over time, complete with significant earnings potential with Zynga's ad tech platform.

Take-Two is currently planning its biggest slate of games in the history of the company with dozens of titles in development across premium AAA, AA, and mobile markets. Zynga is also delving head-first into NFT and blockchain games.

