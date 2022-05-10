All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

This mind-controlled prosthetic arm was built by a high school student

17-year-old Benjamin Choi has created an AI-powered and mind-controlled prosthetic arm that only costs around $300 to manufacture.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Tue, May 10 2022 4:22 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The now 17-year-old Benjamin Choi began working on the project in 2020 as a tenth-grader at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With lots of free time owing to the pandemic and inspiration from a 60 Minutes documentary on mind-controlled prostheses he watched in third grade, Choi set to work on a less-invasive version of a prosthetic arm than he had originally seen.

"I was really, really amazed at the time because this technology was so impressive. But I was also alarmed that they require this really risky open brain surgery. And they're so inaccessible, costing in the hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Choi.

The first version of the prosthetic was made using his sister's $75 3D printer and some fishing line. Each piece printed was constrained to 4.7 inches (11.9 centimeters) long, so the entire arm was printed over 30 hours in small sections that were then bolted and rubber banded together.

The arm has gone through more than 75 design iterations and is now made from engineering-grade materials while only costing around $300 to manufacture. It uses artificial intelligence to determine its movement based on brain wave input detected by two electrodes that collect electroencephalography (EEG) data.

You can read more from this story here.

Adam's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Takers of the first-ever black hole photo have a massive announcement

Read more: New DARPA hypersonic missile prototype test flew 5x the speed of sound

Read more: New 'impossible' discovery could make computers 400 times faster

This mind-controlled prosthetic arm was built by a high school student 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Robotic Arm Kit 6DOF Programming Robot Arm with Handle PC Software

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.99
$139.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/10/2022 at 12:38 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, youtube.com, smithsonianmag.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.