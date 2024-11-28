Neuralink wants people for a new brain chip that controls a robotic arm with thoughts

Neuralink has announced its entering the next phase of development of a brain-computer interface that involves the use of robotic arm.

TL;DR: Neuralink, led by Elon Musk, is preparing a new feasibility trial to allow patients to control a robotic arm with their thoughts using the N1 implant. This trial aims to restore digital and physical freedom for individuals with paraplegia and other physical disabilities. Neuralink, led by Elon Musk, is preparing a new feasibility trial to allow patients to control a robotic arm with their thoughts using the N1 implant. This trial aims to restore digital and physical freedom for individuals with paraplegia and other physical disabilities.

Neuralink, the Elon Musk-led brain chip company, announced its preparing its next round of experiments, and this time around patients will be able to control a robotic arm with their thoughts.

Neuralink took to its official X account to announce a new "feasibility trial" that's goal is to expand the company's Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) offerings. Notably, the new trial will use the N1 implant, which involves controlling "assistive robotic arm". Neuralink writes the new trial has the objective of taking one of the first important steps to not only restoring digital freedom but also physical freedom for those suffering from paraplegia and other physically debilitating ailments.

Along with a description of the new trial, the company posted a link to its patient registry, which suggests Neuralink is still looking for the right patient. While Neuralink has never attempted this kind of trial before it has been conducted others in the past, with reports indicating that Caltech researchers implanted what was described as a "neural prosthetic device" into the brain of a paraplegic man. The device was connected to a robotic arm that he was able to control with his thoughts.

This Caltech experiment was conducted back in 2015, and the plan was successfully able to play games such as rock, paper, scissors, move objects, shake hands, and drink from cups. That man was Erik Sorto, and when first experiencing his newfound motion with the robotic arm Sorto said, "It was an out-of-body experience. I wanted to jump out of my chair, hug everyone, carry them around if I could carry them around and high five everybody."