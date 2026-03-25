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Arm creates history by building its first-ever CPU, the ARM AGI

The new data center CPU has been co-developed with Meta and is aimed at AI workloads, marking ARM's entry into the merchant silicon market.

Arm creates history by building its first-ever CPU, the ARM AGI
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TL;DR: Arm announced its first production silicon chip, the Arm AGI CPU, designed for data center AI applications with up to 136 Neoverse V3 cores and TSMC's 3nm process. Partnering with Meta and over 50 companies, Arm aims to challenge x86 systems by delivering higher performance per rack for agentic AI infrastructure.

Arm products have been ubiquitous in consumer electronics for quite some time now, but the company never actually produced the silicon itself. Over its 35-year history, the business model has been based on IP licensing rather than production. However, on March 24th, 2026, during the Arm Everywhere keynote, Arm made history by announcing its first-ever production silicon chip, the Arm AGI CPU.

There have been rumblings in the industry over the past year or so about Arm finally entering the merchant silicon market, but nothing really came of it until now. Arm has collaborated with Meta on this project, and the partnership aims to optimize Arm's AGI infrastructure for Meta's extensive family of apps. Moreover, the two will collaborate on future generations of the AGI CPU, according to Arm.

Arm creates history by building its first-ever CPU, the ARM AGI 910
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The Arm AGI processor is the first product of a new data center focused silicon lineup. It can have up to 136 Neoverse V3 cores running at up to 3.7GHz, with dedicated 2MB L2 cache per core. The CPU has been manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process and has a 300-watt TDP. The cores use a dual-chiplet design with 96 lanes of PCIe Gen6 as well. This is serious hardware, hyper-focused on AI applications.

"AI has fundamentally redefined how computing is built and deployed. Agentic computing is accelerating that change. Today marks the next phase of the Arm compute platform and a defining moment for our company. With the expansion into delivering production silicon with our Arm AGI CPU, we are giving partners more choices, all built on Arm's foundation of high-performance, power-efficient computing, to support agentic AI infrastructure at global scale."

- Arm CEO, Rene Haas

It is interesting to note that Arm has opted to produce a data center focused agentic AI CPU, when the entire industry is crowding around GPUs for this purpose. Arm has placed its chips on the expectation that the CPU-to-GPU ratio is about to change in agentic AI applications, and that step is quite bold. According to Arm's keynote, data centers are expected to require more than four times the current CPU capacity per gigawatt to support agent-driven applications.

Arm creates history by building its first-ever CPU, the ARM AGI 2
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Moreover, Arm's foray into silicon production should ring alarm bells for the current x86 manufacturers, AMD and Intel. According to Arm, its system can deliver 2x the performance per rack compared to the latest x86 systems, though, of course, this claim will need to be verified.

Arm's partner Meta is deploying the AGI CPU with its custom MTIA (Meta Training and Inference Accelerator) silicon, and additional deployments have been confirmed. Other partners include Cerebras, Cloudflare, F5, OpenAI, Positron, Rebellions, SAP, and SK Telecom. Arm says "more than 50 companies" have lined up for deployment. It will be interesting to see how Arm manages to compete with Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA for a piece of the AI pie.

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News Source:newsroom.arm.com

Tech Reporter

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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