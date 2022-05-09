All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
US government commission accuses Switzerland of enabling Putin

A US commission has issued a firm criticism of Switzerland's laws that are concealing numerous Russian assets and aiding Putin.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, May 9 2022 3:13 AM CDT
Switzerland has been accused of hiding Russian assets by an influential United States government commission.

The Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe states on its website that its mission is to promote human rights, military security, and economic cooperation in 57 countries it operates in across Europe, Eurasia, and North America. The Commission stated that "After looting Russia, Putin and his oligarchs use Swiss secrecy laws to hide and protect the proceeds of their crimes" and that Switzerland has been a very popular and well-known place to "stash plunder".

Mark Pieth, a Swiss anti-corruption expert, testified in front of the Commission on Thursday last week and said that Swiss lawyers use legal loopholes to hide assets. Furthermore, Pieth said Swiss lawyers are creating money laundering structures that aren't covered by anti-money laundering legislation, which, in turn, has impeded banks and authorities from seizing assets. Pieth argues that these legal loopholes are a "real danger for the success of the sanctions regime against Russia".

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:swissinfo.ch

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

