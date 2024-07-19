Kaspersky hits back at US government over the banning of its products

Kaspersky has responded to the US government's banning of its products by proposing an independent verification solution to authenticate its products.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

In June the US government deemed the popular anti-virus software Kaspersky, which is used by millions of users around the world, a prohibited software as it was found to be a risk to national security.

Kaspersky hits back at US government over the banning of its products 615651
Open Gallery 2

In March 2022, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ruled that Kaspersky posed an "unacceptable risk to national security" due to its ties to the Russian government, which Kaspersky irrefutably denied. The anti-virus company denied having ties to any government and acts as an independent multinational company. Additionally, Kaspersky said the decision to ban its products across the United States was a purely political move.

The banning of Kaspersky by the Department of Homeland Security alleged the company has ties to the Russian government, presumably some kind of backdoor within its software that allows the Russian government access to devices running the Kaspersky software. Kaspersky responded by offering to reveal its source code to third parties for verification.

Now, Kaspersky has proposed to the US government a "comprehensive assessment framework providing for the verification of its solutions, database updates, threat detection rules by an independent trusted reviewer." Kaspersky believes passing an independent review of its systems would clear it of its name and alleged association with the Kremlin, but the Department of Commerce didn't see it that way.

"Kaspersky maintains that the US Department of Commerce decision was based on the geopolitical climate rather than on the evaluation of the integrity of the company's solutions and deprives US users and companies of best-in-class protection," the statement said

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/19/2024 at 1:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theregister.com, usa.kaspersky.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags