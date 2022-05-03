All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Russia confirms it will leave the International Space Station

Russia has confirmed that it won't be participating with other countries on the International Space Station and will pull out.

@JakConnorTT
Published Tue, May 3 2022 1:05 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The tensions between Russia and the rest of the space venturing countries have seemingly come to an all-time high after Russia confirmed it would be departing from the International Space Station (ISS).

Russia confirms it will leave the International Space Station 01 | TweakTown.com

The news comes from Roscosmos director and chief Dmitry Rogozin, who said to the state-owned Rossiya-24 TV channel on April 30 that Russia's involvement with the ISS project will soon come to a close but not prematurely. The head of Russia's space agency said that Roscosmos would maintain previous agreements with nations and give at least one year's notice "in accordance with our obligations".

As LiveScience points out, analysts that have researched Russia's actions in space have found that Russia never agreed to partake in the ISS project further than 2024. Notably, other partners in the ISS program, such as NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have pledged to extend the project's life to at least 2030. Rogozin has long been vocal about the sanctions imposed on Russia following the kremlins invasion, saying that the international restrictions on Russia would "destroy" the partnership between NASA and the ESA.

Rogozin only recently backed up his previous statements by saying that the only way the relationship could be repaired was if there was a "complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions."

Jak's Top 3 Recommended Articles:

Read more: Here's the true scale of our solar system in a mind-blowing animation

Read more: Ukraine military admits it made up legendary 'Ghost of Kyiv' fighter

Read more: Warren Buffet says he wouldn't even pay $25 for every Bitcoin ever

Buy at Amazon

Bioworld NASA Space Logo Fleece Throw Blanket

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.99
$25.99$25.99$25.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/3/2022 at 12:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:livescience.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.