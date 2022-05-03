Russia confirms it will leave the International Space Station

Russia has confirmed that it won't be participating with other countries on the International Space Station and will pull out.

The tensions between Russia and the rest of the space venturing countries have seemingly come to an all-time high after Russia confirmed it would be departing from the International Space Station (ISS).

The news comes from Roscosmos director and chief Dmitry Rogozin, who said to the state-owned Rossiya-24 TV channel on April 30 that Russia's involvement with the ISS project will soon come to a close but not prematurely. The head of Russia's space agency said that Roscosmos would maintain previous agreements with nations and give at least one year's notice "in accordance with our obligations".

As LiveScience points out, analysts that have researched Russia's actions in space have found that Russia never agreed to partake in the ISS project further than 2024. Notably, other partners in the ISS program, such as NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have pledged to extend the project's life to at least 2030. Rogozin has long been vocal about the sanctions imposed on Russia following the kremlins invasion, saying that the international restrictions on Russia would "destroy" the partnership between NASA and the ESA.

Rogozin only recently backed up his previous statements by saying that the only way the relationship could be repaired was if there was a "complete and unconditional lifting of illegal sanctions."

