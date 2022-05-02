PowerColor Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound teased in white/pink theme

PowerColor teases its new PowerColor Radeon RX 6650XT Hellhound White, perfect for the girl gamer in your life with its design.

PowerColor has just teased its new custom Radeon RX 6650XT Hellhound White graphics card, which differs from the regular RX 6650 XT Hellhound in a big way: its pink + white color theme.

The custom PowerColor Radeon RX 6650XT Hellhound White graphics card arrives with a white theme, with a pink accent that was influenced by cherry blossom. The announcement of PowerColor's new Radeon RX 6650XT Hellhound White came directly from the Japanese PowerColor social media account.

We should expect PowerColor to be using the same cooling design as its slightly lower-end Radeon RX 6600 XT Hellhound graphics card, with the same thickness and same single 8-pin PCIe power connector. We should expect the same GPU boost clocks as the Black SKU of the Radeon RX 6650 XT Hellhound GPU, so we should expect up to 2689MHz GPU clocks and the 8GB of GDDR6 memory at 17.5Gbps bandwidth.