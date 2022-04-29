All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010: unleashes record-breaking 110GB/sec reads

GRAID's new SupremeRAID SR-1010 packs NVIDIA Ampere GA106 GPU: world's fastest NVMe PCIe 4.0 RAID card with up to 110GB/sec reads.

Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 6:16 PM CDT
GRAID Technology has just announced its monster new SupremeRAID SR-1010, which the company claims is the world's fastest NVMe and NVMeof RAID card for PCIe 4.0.

Inside of the new SupremeRAID SR-1010 is the NVIDIA Ampere GA106 GPU, which provides some rather wicked speed increases over the previous NVIDIA T1000 GPU inside of its predecessor, the SupremeRAID SR-1000. The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 arrives on a PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, with up to 110GB/sec sequential reads, and up to 22GB/sec sequential writes... pure insanity.

Just for comparison sake: a regular 2.5-inch SSD is pushing somewhere between 500-550MB/sec (0.5GB/sec) while a regular NVMe M.2 SSD on PCIe 3.0 will do 1GB through to 3.5GB/sec... while Sabrent and others offer PCIe 4.0 drives that are cranking in the heights of 7.5GB/sec.

But 110GB/sec... yeah, that's not for you and I.

The huge 110GB/sec reads are also only in a Linux environment, and on a RAID 5, RAID 6, or RAID 10 array. If you are on a Windows environment then those super-fast read speeds drop rather significantly: 70GB/sec reads (versus 110GB/sec on Linux) and 35GB/sec reads (up from 25GB/sec on Linux).

GRAID SupremeRAID SR-1010: unleashes record-breaking 110GB/sec reads 03 | TweakTown.com

For a rebuild of your RAID array, the new SupremeRAID SR-1010 is lightning fast on Linux: up to 55GB/sec reads and 25GB/sec writes... demolishing the 15GB/sec reads and 13GB/sec writes on Windows. But, man... look at those IOPS between Linux and Windows. Crazy differences: RAID 10 array on the new SupremeRAID SR-1010 provides a huge 19M IOPS on Linux, and just 2M IOPS on Windows (random read IOPS).

The new SupremeRAID SR-1010 is available in dual-slot, low-profile form with power consumption at around 70W. GRAID isn't shipping the card yet, but will be in May, while pricing isn't known just yet.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, storagereview.com

