New Elder Scrolls VI rumors are bullsh*t, sources say

The latest Elder Scrolls VI rumors apparently aren't true, and neither are reports of a new Mandalorian MMORPG from ZeniMax.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 28 2022 9:11 AM CDT
Internal sources familiar with Bethesda's plans have apparently debunked recent rumors on The Elder Scrolls VI, a new Mandalorian MMORPG, and other in-production games.

YouTuber Skullzi recently posted up a supposed list of Bethesda's latest projects, including new info on The Elder Scrolls VI. The list is pretty eye-opening. Skullzi's sources say ZeniMax Online is working on a new Mandalorian MMORPG, that a Quake reboot could be in early negotiations, the original cRPG Fallout and TES games are getting remastered by inXile, and some details on TES VI.

Sources have told Bloomberg's Jason Schreier that reports are inaccurate--in fact, they're "bullshit".

"I texted that Skullzi list of bullet points to a source who'd know, and they responded 'Bullshit.'" Schreier said in a recent ResetERA post.

Fans, insiders, and reporters have been speculating on Bethesda's new games for years now, even before Starfield was announced and was only teased as a "big and crazy project."

Another confirmed ex-Bethesda Game Studios developer says the list is mostly "nonsense":

"Most of this is nonsense. BGS Dallas was working on Spyteam before getting put on Starfield. It was a pet project of Todd's and was just being prototyped."

The developer also had some harsh comments on Starfield's new games engine.

Skullzi's list includes:

  • PvPvE game in dev at Roundhouse that may surprise you
  • TES VI set in Hammerfell
  • TES VI will have a political system
  • Betrayals, marriage and factions matter in TES VI
  • No dragons in TES VI
  • TES VI in full dev, early stages
  • Target release is 2025-26
  • BGS Austin and Montreal working on Spyteam
  • Mando MMO at Zenimax Online
  • Quake reboot in talks
  • TES and Fallout remasters via inXile
  • Xbox shifting resources to assist Bethesda with massive workloads
  • TES potential 4x strategy game
NEWS SOURCE:resetera.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

