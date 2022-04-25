NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: Ada Lovelace is 4nm + PCIe 4.0 at up to 600W

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU: 4nm process node at TSMC, PCIe 4.0 connectivity... not PCIe 5.0, and up to 600W of power.

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will be here later this year, with a fresh rumor from leaker "kopite7kimi" that it will be using PCIe 4.0 and not PCIe 5.0 standard... but what about the process node? 4nm... not 5nm, according to the very latest leaks.

In some of the earlier March leaks, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead said that the highest-end AD102 GPU would have "60-80% higher performance than Ampere" and was "initially designed as a 400-500W card". We're hearing now that it will be using up to 600W in reference form (more with custom RTX 4090 models).

But as for the process node, NVIDIA is reportedly tapping the custom 4N process node for its new Ada Lovelace GPUs... not the N5 process like previous rumors. Tom actually didn't state the process node, but we knew that NVIDIA was running away from Samsung and back into the (very expensive) arms of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

So let's round things up:

NVIDIA's new AD102 GPU will be the flagship GPU for the Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards... or possibly the GeForce RTX 50 series according to these rumors.

We should see 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory, but could see way-faster GDDR7 memory used.

As for performance, expect double the GeForce RTX 3090... making RTX 3090 Ti owners cry.

NVIDIA is tapping a custom NVIDIA-specific 4N process node by TSMC, which is part of TSMC's new N5 (5nm class) family of manufacturing processes. Inside of the N5 family, we have N5P, N4, N4P, N4X, and the NVIDIA-specific 4N process node for the new Ada Lovelace GPUs.