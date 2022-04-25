All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: Ada Lovelace is 4nm + PCIe 4.0 at up to 600W

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU: 4nm process node at TSMC, PCIe 4.0 connectivity... not PCIe 5.0, and up to 600W of power.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Apr 25 2022 9:13 PM CDT
NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will be here later this year, with a fresh rumor from leaker "kopite7kimi" that it will be using PCIe 4.0 and not PCIe 5.0 standard... but what about the process node? 4nm... not 5nm, according to the very latest leaks.

In some of the earlier March leaks, Tom @ Moore's Law is Dead said that the highest-end AD102 GPU would have "60-80% higher performance than Ampere" and was "initially designed as a 400-500W card". We're hearing now that it will be using up to 600W in reference form (more with custom RTX 4090 models).

But as for the process node, NVIDIA is reportedly tapping the custom 4N process node for its new Ada Lovelace GPUs... not the N5 process like previous rumors. Tom actually didn't state the process node, but we knew that NVIDIA was running away from Samsung and back into the (very expensive) arms of TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company).

So let's round things up:

NVIDIA's new AD102 GPU will be the flagship GPU for the Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards... or possibly the GeForce RTX 50 series according to these rumors.

We should see 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory, but could see way-faster GDDR7 memory used.

As for performance, expect double the GeForce RTX 3090... making RTX 3090 Ti owners cry.

NVIDIA is tapping a custom NVIDIA-specific 4N process node by TSMC, which is part of TSMC's new N5 (5nm class) family of manufacturing processes. Inside of the N5 family, we have N5P, N4, N4P, N4X, and the NVIDIA-specific 4N process node for the new Ada Lovelace GPUs.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

