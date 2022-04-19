All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CD Projekt delivers second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021

Despite a huge 70% drop in Cyberpunk 2077 sales, CD Projekt RED delivered its second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 11:38 AM CDT
CD Projekt delivered its second-highest earnings of all time in throughout 2021 despite a substantial drop in Cyberpunk 2077 unit sales.

CD Projekt delivers second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021 4 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Regardless of heated controversy and game delays, 2021 was another big year for CD Projekt. The Polish games-maker generated 888 million PLN in sales throughout the year, the second-highest earnings in company history. Chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz says Cyberpunk was the "most important source of revenues."

CD Projekt delivers second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021 2 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk 2077 sales dropped by 70% in 2021 to a respectable 4.3 million copies, impacted from the game being delisted PlayStation Network for 6 months. CD Projekt says the majority of the game's sales were digital on PC.

CD Projekt delivers second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021 3 | TweakTown.com

Cyberpunk sales through 2021

  • Xbox One (22%) - 0.946 million
  • PS4 (10%) - 0.43 million
  • PC (68%) - 2.92 million
  • Digital (64%) - 2.75 million
  • Physical (36%) - 1.55 million

The Witcher 3 also enjoyed its second-best year of sales in 2021 as gamers purchased copies in preparation for the free next-gen upgrade.

CD Projekt delivers second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021 1 | TweakTown.com

CD Projekt Group 2021 Earnings

  • 2nd best sales revenue of all time (888.172m PLN, ~$207.3 million)
  • 6th best yearly operating profit of all time (232,903m PLN, ~$53.4 million)
  • 5th best net profits of all time (219,108m PLN, ~$51.2 million)

More CD Projekt RED Coverage

NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

