CD Projekt delivers second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021

Despite a huge 70% drop in Cyberpunk 2077 sales, CD Projekt RED delivered its second-best sales revenues of all time in 2021.

CD Projekt delivered its second-highest earnings of all time in throughout 2021 despite a substantial drop in Cyberpunk 2077 unit sales.

Regardless of heated controversy and game delays, 2021 was another big year for CD Projekt. The Polish games-maker generated 888 million PLN in sales throughout the year, the second-highest earnings in company history. Chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz says Cyberpunk was the "most important source of revenues."

Cyberpunk 2077 sales dropped by 70% in 2021 to a respectable 4.3 million copies, impacted from the game being delisted PlayStation Network for 6 months. CD Projekt says the majority of the game's sales were digital on PC.

Cyberpunk sales through 2021

Xbox One (22%) - 0.946 million

PS4 (10%) - 0.43 million

PC (68%) - 2.92 million

Digital (64%) - 2.75 million

Physical (36%) - 1.55 million

The Witcher 3 also enjoyed its second-best year of sales in 2021 as gamers purchased copies in preparation for the free next-gen upgrade.

CD Projekt Group 2021 Earnings

2nd best sales revenue of all time (888.172m PLN, ~$207.3 million)

6th best yearly operating profit of all time (232,903m PLN, ~$53.4 million)

5th best net profits of all time (219,108m PLN, ~$51.2 million)

