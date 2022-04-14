Cyberpunk 2077 game sales have dropped 70% since launch

Cyberpunk 2077 game unit sales drop off by nearly 70% through 2021 due to significant controversy and backlash from gamers.

Cyberpunk 2077's lifetime sales are now at 18 million+, confirming a significant decline in game sales throughout 2021.

CD Projekt RED recently announced new Cyberpunk 2077 sales figures that fall in line with downward adjustments from analysts. The numbers show CP2077 is currently at 18 million+ sales, which means the game sold at least 4.3 million units throughout 2021. That's a 70% drop from the game's incredible 13.7 million launch sales made in December 2020.

The decline was triggered by the game's heated controversy that eventually led to CP2077 being removed from the PlayStation Store for six months due to disastrous performance on the base PlayStation 4. This significantly reduced overall sales, however CDPR has recognized most of its game unit sales from PC.

The Witcher 3, meanwhile, helped buffer sales revenues and 2021 was CD Projekt's second-best year of all time for overall sales earnings.