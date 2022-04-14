All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Witcher 3 has sold 40 million copies, makes up 61% of franchise sales

The Witcher 3 has sold over 40 million copies since its release in 2015, and makes up more than half of total franchise sales.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Apr 14 2022 4:38 PM CDT
The Witcher 3 is a sales revenue monster and has delivered its second-best sales throughout 2021.

Today CD Projekt announced its 2021 earnings and updated a bunch of sales figures for its franchises. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently at 18 million+ and The Witcher series has sold over 65 million units to date since first launching 15 years ago.

The Witcher 3 is the overwhelming best-seller and remains one of CD Projekt's most important games of all time. The Witcher 3 has sold 40 million+ copies, accounting for over 61% of total franchise sales. The company says 2021 was the second-best year for The Witcher 3 sales since the game's launch in 2015, where it helped CDPR earn $119.5 million.

Digital sales of The Witcher 3 also surged throughout 2021, likely driven by game sales and discounts across all platforms and purchases made in anticipation of the next-gen version.

Speaking of the next-gen Witcher 3 re-release, CD Projekt RED has delayed the game indefinitely as it took over development from Saber Interactive's Russian-based branch. CDPR has supported Ukraine by halting sale of its games in Russia.

Witcher 3 sales are set to once again be revitalized with the incoming next-gen release of the game.

NEWS SOURCE:cdprojekt.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

